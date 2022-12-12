Cardinals vs. Patriots ‘Monday Night Football’ prop picks, predictions

Commercial Content 21+



Both the Patriots and Cardinals enter “Monday Night Football” in must-win spots after two straight losses that threaten to derail their seasons. And if you’re looking for either offense to come alive in heroic fashion in this Week 14 finale, this probably isn’t the matchup for you.

If you’re hunting for value in the player prop market, though, we’ve got a trio of unders with your name on it. Here are three of our favorite prop bets to target at BetMGM ahead of Monday night:

Cardinals vs. Patriots ‘Monday Night Football’ prop bets

Kyler Murray Under 237.5 passing yards (-110)

Murray entered this season with a lot to prove after signing a $230 million contract in the offseason. He hasn’t exactly lived up to it in three months since, and he’s a tough bet to break through this week.

The Cardinals’ dual-threat passer is averaging just under 236 yards per game through the air, but that’s anchored by a few huge performances against suspect defenses. He’s finished with fewer than 225 yards in six of his 10 starts, including four of his last five starts after last week’s 191-yard clunker.

Now he faces his toughest test yet against a Patriots defense that held Josh Allen to 223 yards last week — well below his season average (283.8) — and has allowed fewer than 220 passing yards per game (without accounting for sacks). Murray has only surpassed this total once since Week 5 in a cupcake matchup against the Vikings’ pass defense; don’t expect a repeat here.

Rhamondre Stevenson Under 77.5 rushing yards (-115)

This is the second time in as many weeks that we get to fade the rushing yards prop on Stevenson, who ran for just 54 yards in last Thursday’s loss to the Bills.



That was actually his highest rushing total in three games since New England’s Week 10 bye. Yet, oddsmakers continue to deal sky-high totals in response to Stevenson’s breakout 161-yard performance in Week 5. He simply hasn’t been the same rusher since, finishing with fewer than 77 rushing yards in all seven subsequent contests.

He’s averaged a mere 51.7 yards in that stretch on just 3.89 yards per carry, while the Cardinals haven’t even allowed a 60-yard rusher over their last three games after shutting down Austin Ekeler (20 yards) their last time out. I don’t expect Stevenson to fare that poorly, but this betting total seems awfully ambitious no matter how you slice it.

James Conner Under 61.5 rushing yards (-120)

For as skeptical as we are about Stevenson hitting his gaudy total, this feels like an overzealous mark for Conner to hit, too, after a season mostly full of empty performances.

The six-year veteran broke through last week with 120 rushing yards against the Chargers’ swiss-cheese front, aided by season highs in rushing attempts (25) and snap share (97 percent). In his other eight games this season, Arizona’s top back has averaged a meager 44.5 yards per game and reached 60 yards just once in those first eight contests.

I’m not sure why oddsmakers expect him to best those efforts against this Patriots front, which ranks seventh in DVOA rush defense and 10th in yards allowed per carry (4.2). You’re better off grabbing plus-money on a Cardinals blowout win, which is probably the likeliest scenario for Conner to cash the over on this total.