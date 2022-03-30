Cardinals top Nationals 29-8 with insane 15-run inning

The final score in the Cardinals’ win over the Nationals Wednesday looked more like an NFL preseason game than a spring training clash.

St. Louis used a 15-run eighth inning to propel it to a 29-8 win over Washington in West Palm Beach, Fla. If the game took place in the regular season, it would have been one of the highest scoring games in the modern era.

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong (11) is congratulated by third base coach Ron “Pop” Warner (75) as he heads home with a home run in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals. AP

The Cardinals, who also had 26 hits in the game, already led the Nationals 13-4 before exploding for the 15 runs in the eighth. The frame saw 19 Cardinals come to the plate. St. Louis didn’t hit a home run in the inning, but used an array of singles, doubles, a fielders choice and a sac fly get the job done. Alec Burleson and Conner Capel each drove in three runs.

St. Louis shortstop Paul DeJong had a team-high five RBIs – including a three-run homer in the second inning. The contest also featured Albert Pujols, who returned to the Cardinals for his final season as a pro. Pujols notched one hit – a single into right field.

Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez gave up 10 earned runs on 12 hits over four innings and reliever Cade Cavalli allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings of work.