Cardinals QB out for season with torn ACL

The Arizona Cardinals’ worst fears about Kyler Murray’s injury were confirmed.

The quarterback suffered a torn ACL during Monday night’s loss to the Patriots and he will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season, according to multiple reports. An MRI exam confirmed the ligament tear on Tuesday.

Murray, 25, suffered the non-contact injury during a scramble on the third offensive play of the game. He missed two games in November with a hamstring injury.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL during a game against the Patriots on Dec. 12, 2022. AP

Kyler Murray is carted off after suffering an injury in the Cardinals’ game against the Patriots on Dec. 12, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

In 10 games before Monday, the two-time Pro Bowler had 2,359 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, along with 415 yards rushing and three scores. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick agreed to a five-year contract extension before the season worth up to $230.5 million.

Murray’s season-ending injury is essentially the final blow in what has been a miserable season for the Cardinals, who fell to 4-9 overall and 1-7 at home with the loss to the Patriots. The team has taken a step back in head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s fourth season after going 11-6 last season and making the playoffs, where they lost to the Rams in the wild-card round.