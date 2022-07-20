Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt is a near lock

In June, Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt became the favorite to win the National League MVP award at +250. A month later, his odds have continued to shorten as he’s now priced at -110 at BetMGM.

According to ESPN’s offensive Wins Above Replacement metric, Goldschmidt’s 4.8 WAR is almost a full game higher than any National League hitter. The right-hander ranks first in batting average (.330) and second in RBIs (70). If that’s not enough, he’s the only player with an OPS above 1.000.

I’ve gone up and down the National League in search of a possible dark horse, but the reality is that no other player has put together a résumé that comes close to rivaling that of Goldschmidt’s.

Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado (+550) has the second-highest offensive WAR at 4.1, and his batting average is 27 points lower than Goldschmidt’s, with five fewer home runs and 19 fewer RBIs.



Atlanta’s Austin Riley (14/1) has the third-highest WAR (3.8), and although he has seven more home runs than Goldschmidt (20), he also trails him in batting average (.285) and RBIs (61).

Unfortunately, the best player who could challenge Goldschmidt is Bryce Harper (150/1), who will likely remain sidelined for six to eight more weeks with a thumb injury.

The reigning NL MVP has played in 26 fewer games than Goldschmidt but is still batting .318 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. We’ve seen Harper heat up in a hurry, but he won’t have enough games to catch up this time.

I think bettors can feel pretty safe with a sizeable wager on Goldschmidt.

The Play: Goldschmidt, NL MVP (3.5 units) +115 — FanDuel