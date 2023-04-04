Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill accused of burner phone scheme

A former Arizona Cardinals executive claims he was subjected to “bullying, mocking, harassing, and abusive behavior” from the team’s owner for objecting to a scheme involving burner phones, according to an arbitration claim filed Tuesday.

Terry McDonough, the Cardinals’ vice president of player personnel from 2014-19, alleged owner Michael Bidwill masterminded a plot for McDonough and then-coach Steve Wilks to use burner devices to connect with now-former GM Steve Keim, who was suspended for five weeks in 2018 after pleading guilty to extreme DUI.

McDonough and Wilks “objected to and sought to avoid participation” in the burner phone plot, according to the filing obtained by ESPN, as it would be in violation of Keim’s suspension.

“In response to McDonough’s objection to the illicit burner phone scheme, Bidwill cursed at, berated, and formally reprimanded McDonough, and ultimately demoted him… Bidwill also subjected McDonough to bullying, mocking, harassing and abusive behavior.”





Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill Getty Images

ESPN reported that McDonough’s objections were overruled and the former exec claims he still has the phone in question, alleging it “contains the evidence of the cheating scandal, as well as additional documentation.”

Bidwill is also accused of yelling at two pregnant women with “abusive and bullying mistreatment” and reducing them to tears.

McDonough further alleges how his opposition to Bidwill cost him opportunities to advance his career.

The filing also accused Bidwill of “creat[ing] an environment of fear for minority employees.”

The Cardinals vehemently denied the accusations in a statement to ESPN on Tuesday.

“We are reluctantly obliged to provide a public response along with broader context for some disappointing and irresponsible actions by Terry McDonough,” the statement from Jim McCarthy, an external PR adviser to the Cardinals, read.





Michael Bidwill is seen before an Arizona Cardinals game in December 2022. USA TODAY Sports

“Claims he has made in an arbitration filing are wildly false, reckless, and an opportunistic ploy for financial gain.

“Our position was consistent with many efforts we’ve made to accommodate Terry during his time with the team, despite difficulties in his personal life and his often volatile demeanor toward colleagues,” the statement from McCarthy said. “That’s why we are saddened to see that Terry is now lashing out at our organization with disparagements and threats that are absurdly at odds with the facts. This unnecessary and vindictive action by Terry was intended to malign his co-workers, our owner Michael Bidwill, and our team with outlandish accusations.”

McDonough is seeking damages for breach of contract and emotional distress, according to ESPN.