Cardinals’ Oliver Marmol rips Tyler O’Neill’s ‘unacceptable’ effort

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol is already calling out one of his players just five games into the season.

Marmol directed his ire at center fielder Tyler O’Neill for what he believed was a lack of effort rounding third base to try to score in the seventh inning of a rainy 4-1 home loss to the Braves on Tuesday.

With runners on first and second and two out while St. Louis trailed by three, pinch-hitter Brendan Donovan hit a single to right field, but O’Neill was thrown out at home by Ronald Acuna to end the inning.

“We’ve got a lot of guys playing really hard. That’s not our style of play as far as the effort rounding the bag there,” Marmol said after the loss. “It’s unacceptable.”

O’Neill, who broke out in 2021 with 34 home runs and a .912 OPS but was hampered by injuries last season, didn’t seem pleased with his manager’s assessment.

“I think [Marmol] was pretty blunt about it,” O’Neill told reporters. “He didn’t think I gave the best effort. You know, I’m out here every day grinding my ass off, giving it my all and trying to stay on the field for 160 games out here. … I’m trying to score that run of course. I’m not there to dog it, at all. Those are pretty strong words from him, so that’s good to know.”





Cardianls center fielder Tyler O’Neill is tagged out at home to end the seventh inning in a loss to the Braves on April 4, 2023. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con





O’Neill, 27, had two hamstring pulls that contributed to him playing only 96 games last season, hitting .228 with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs.

The two-time Gold Glove winner said he wasn’t caught off guard by third base coach Ron Warner’s decision to send him home on the play.

“I’m trying to be out there and score a run,” O’Neill said. “[Donovan] barreled that ball right at him. It was going to be a close play off the bat. I’m trying to do my best to cut the angle as best I can and get in there. (Marmol) didn’t like what he saw.”





The Cardinals (2-3) struggled against Braves starter Dylan Dodd, who gave up one run in five innings to win his MLB debut.

Former Met Steven Matz, meanwhile, gave up 10 hits and four runs in 5 ⅓ innings to take the loss for St. Louis.

The Braves (4-1) will go for the series sweep Wednesday afternoon.