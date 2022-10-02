Cardinals lineman, ex-Giant Will Hernandez ejected for pushing ref

Arizona Cardinals guard, and former New York Giant, Will Hernandez was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals-Panthers game on Sunday.

After a James Conner 3-yard rush on first and goal from the Carolina 10-yard line, Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu, a former member of the Jets, was penalized for unnecessary roughness. Hernandez, who played four seasons with the Giants after being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, seemingly charged at him in retaliation. He ended up shoving a referee while trying to get at Luvu.

Hernandez was ejected, and Twitter users called the action taken by the referees “soft” and “weak.”

After a Kyler Murray sack and a penalty on Conner, the Cardinals found themselves out of the red zone on fourth and goal. They settled for a Matt Prater 39-yard field goal and went up 13-10.

It’s been a defensive battle at State Farm Stadium. Each team turned it over on downs in the first quarter, and the Panthers’ only touchdown of the day came on a 33-yard pick-six by Luvu.

Will Hernandez was ejected for pushing an official. Screengrab/Twitter (2)

Will Hernandez is in his first season with the Cardinals. AP

The Cardinals’ first touchdown of the game came midway through the third quarter, on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Murray to tight end Zach Ertz.

Arizona has also forced Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield into two interceptions of his own, one of them leading to a Murray 4-yard touchdown run to put Arizona up 20-10 with 10:26 to go in the game.