Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins have heated exchange

Things appeared to get heated between Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the sidelines of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

With eight minutes and 24 seconds left in the second quarter and Arizona down 10-7, Murray can be seen appearing to yell at Hopkins while looking animated with his arms outstretched.

Meanwhile, Robbie Anderson — whom the Cardinals acquired from the Panthers last month — can be seen looking stoic while watching the exchange from the bench.

The heated moment happened shortly after Murray hit Hopkins for a 22-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter for a 7-3 lead.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins get into a heated exchange on the sidelines during a game against the Seahawks on Nov. 6, 2022. Twitter/NFLonFox

The broadcast even noted that this wasn’t the first time that Murray and Hopkins have gotten into it on the sidelines. Murray has also clashed with head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The frustration could have stemmed from Arizona’s 3-6 start to the season. After a 31-21 loss to Seattle, the Cardinals are 1-4 at home.

After the game, Hopkins downplayed the exchange with Murray, saying that it’s being blown out of proportion.

“Kyler and I always kind of… that’s who he is and I love him,” Hopkins said. “Just talking about what we can do. It’s good, I love it, having someone like that that’s emotional and passionate.”

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches a pass and runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.



Murray, who lost a pivotal fumble in the second quarter, threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Hopkins returned last month from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. In three games played this season, Hopkins has caught 26 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals visit the Rams on Sunday, with both teams at three wins and sitting in the last two spots in the NFC West.