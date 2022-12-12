Cardinals’ Kyler Murray carted off with non-contact injury

Kyler Murray was taken off the field early in Monday night’s game against the Patriots.

The Cardinals’ quarterback sustained a non-contact knee injury on a three-yard run for the team’s third play of the game and was carted off the field at State Farm Stadium.

The team has listed him as questionable to return.

Colt McCoy took over under center and led the Arizona offense down the field, but the opening drive stalled out and ended in a missed field goal.

Earlier this season, Murray missed two games with a hamstring injury.

It has been a nightmarish season for Murray and the Cardinals, who are 4-8 and all but eliminated from postseason contention.

Last offseason, Murray signed a five-year deal worth over $230 million, with nearly $190 million guaranteed, to stay with the Cardinals. There was controversy when it emerged that in the deal the Cardinals required a certain amount of independent study time a week, without Murray being distracted by a phone or video games. After the clause became publicized, the Cardinals took it out of his contract.

The Cardinals also signed head coach Kliff Kingsbury to a multi-year extension last season.