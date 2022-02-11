Cardinals follow Kyler Murray’s lead and scrub Instagram

Someone with the Arizona Cardinals social media team has a mischievous streak.

Last week, star Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray curiously scrubbed his social media accounts of any reference to the team. His Instagram was only left with two photos remaining.

There is no longer any mention of the Cardinals on Kyler Murray’s Instagram. Instagram

A Cardinals social media staffer responded by making the team page also just have two photos — both of Murray. One of the two remaining photos Murray also still has up on his page.

Murray has been radio silent about any unhappiness he is experiencing with the organization to cause the cryptic move.

The Cardinals scrubbed their Instagram account down to just two photos. Instagram

What the rationale behind Murray removing all references to the Cardinals from Instagram means, we can only speculate. This past season, Arizona got off to a hot 7-0 start, but finished the regular season dropping six of its last 10 games, falling to the Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

Murray has one year left on his rookie deal, and it’s presumable that the Cardinals will also tack on an extra year by exercising their fifth-year option.