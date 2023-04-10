Cardinals fielding trade calls over No. 3 pick

With the Carolina Panthers seemingly holding on to the top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft — for now, anyway — “at least six teams” have connected with the Arizona Cardinals over the possibility of trading up for pick No. 3.

That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported Monday that the Cardinals “still are mulling whether to move pick or make it” after fielding trade inquiries from some NFL clubs.

At the moment, the Cardinals will be on the clock after the Houston Texans when Night 1 of the NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27, followed by the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4.

The Cardinals, who are coming off a disappointing 4-13 season, are projected to select pass rusher Will Anderson out of Alabama at No. 3, according to NFL mock drafts.

Arizona selected franchise quarterback Kyler Murray in 2019 and signed him to a monster five-year, $230.5 million deal last summer.

ESPN’s Field Yates explained Monday how for a quarterback-needy team, “there’s a ton of value” in moving ahead of the Colts.

“If you’re a QB-needy team that is comfortable with 3 of the prospects in this year’s class, there’s a ton of value of getting ahead of the Colts,” Yates tweeted.





“And if the Colts aren’t enamored by all 4 of the QB prospects, the threat of another team jumping ahead of them makes a trade-up to pick 3 a legitimate scenario to consider.”

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud are among the notable quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

Much like the Texans, the Panthers are expected to draft a quarterback in the first round after sending a haul of picks to the Chicago Bears in exchange for this year’s top selection.





In fact, Carolina brass checked out Stroud during Ohio State’s pro day last month, when quarterbacks coach Josh McCown had a curious exchange with the NFL prospect.

“We’ll find a court, play some HORSE,” McCown said to Stroud. “Maybe when you live in Charlotte, we’ll find a court.”

The Cardinals will open the 2023 season with a new regime consisting of head coach Jonathan Gannon, formerly the defensive coordinator of the Eagles, and GM Monti Ossenfort.