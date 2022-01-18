The Hamden Journal

Cardinals’ Budda Baker stretchered off field after Akers hit

Cardinals’ Budda Baker stretchered off field after Akers hit

As if it couldn’t get worse for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, safety Budda Baker was stretchered off the field after taking a shoulder to the head from Rams running back Cam Akers.

Baker was ruled out for the game after suffering a concussion on the hit and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The Cardinals said Baker had movement and feeling in all of his extremities.

The Cardinals’ Budda Baker was stretchered off the field after a collision with the Rams’ Cam Akers.
Getty Images

The Cardinals were trailing the host Rams 28-8 late in the third quarter of their NFC wild-card game when Akers lowered his shoulder into Baker’s head to finish an 11-yard run to the Arizona 5-yard line. Cardinals players seemed upset with Akers, who was playing in just his second game of the year after returning from a torn Achilles, as he appeared to make a “stay down” gesture to Baker on his way back to the huddle. Akers later took a knee while Baker was being tended to, showing concern for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Lost amid the injury was the offensive holding call on David Edwards that brought the ball back to the Arizona 15-yard line, eventually leading the Rams to settle for a field goal.

The Rams went on to win the game 34-11.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.