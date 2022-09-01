Cardinals’ Antonio Hamilton burned in cooking accident

An apparent cooking incident burned a Cardinals cornerback and complicated the team’s defensive backfield.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton was added to the reserve/non-football injury list Thursday after a “cooking accident in his home,” NFL Network reported. The former Giant will miss at least four games.

Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro reported Hamilton had burned himself with hot oil in an incident that necessitated a hospital trip. Hamilton appeared to confirm the report by tweeting a picture of a pair of legs and feet with noticeable burns on a hospital bed.

“Had the greatest camp of my career & last Monday I had a accident that could’ve ended up deadly for me & my family but instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree),” Hamilton wrote. “It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries.”

On Tuesday, after Hamilton said he suffered the burns, the Cardinals traded with the Raiders for former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen, a cornerback who likely will serve as some immediate fill-in help.

Hamilton had fought his way off the practice squad last season and emerged as a contributor, one who kept the momentum going into training camp. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters as recently as two weeks ago that Hamilton would be the team’s No. 2 cornerback.

The Cardinals had been mum about the status of Hamilton, who had not been seen at practice in recent days. On Saturday, Kingsbury told Arizona media Hamilton’s absence was an “unexpected situation.”

Antonio Hamilton during the Cardinals’ preseason game against the Ravens on Aug. 21, 2022. Getty Images

Antonio Hamilton with the Giants in 2019. Robert Sabo

Hamilton began his career with the Raiders in 2016, signing as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State.

The Giants claimed him in September 2018, when he became an unlikely contributor, playing 29 games in two seasons with the Giants.

He made stops with the Chiefs and Bucs before he stuck with the Cardinals, where the 29-year-old rose his way from practice squad to expected starter this season.