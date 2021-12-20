Carabao Cup quarterfinals: Date, time, stream, teams & matches

This season’s Carabao Cup has reached the quarterfinal stage with eight teams still vying for the first major domestic trophy in England.

The rest of the schedule for the Carabao Cup, or the League Cup or EFL Cup as it is alternately known, consists of single-elimination quarterfinals and then two-leg semifinals ahead of the final which is played at Wembley Stadium at the end of February. Reports claim that the semis could yet be reduced to single-match knockouts given schedule congestion caused by a spike in COVID-19 positive cases.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.

Quarterfinals: Tues/Wed, Dec. 21/22

Tues/Wed, Dec. 21/22 Semifinals, Leg 1: Tues/Wed, Jan. 4/5

Tues/Wed, Jan. 4/5 Semifinals, Leg 2: Tues/Wed, Jan. 11/12

Tues/Wed, Jan. 11/12 Final: Sun, Feb. 27

Carabao Cup quarterfinals

The Carabao Cup quarterfinal draw was held during the Soccer AM program in England on Saturday, Oct. 30 and resulted in the following pairings:

Date Quarterfinals Time (ET) Streaming Tues, Dec. 21 Arsenal vs. Sunderland 2:45 p.m. ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 22 Tottenham vs. West Ham 2:45 p.m. ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 22 Brentford vs. Chelsea 2:45 p.m. ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 22 Liverpool vs. Leicester City 2:45 p.m. ESPN+

Watch the draw as it happened in the video below:

How to watch the Carabao Cup

Dates: July 31, 2021, to Feb. 27, 2022

July 31, 2021, to Feb. 27, 2022 TV Channels: None

None Streaming: ESPN+

The Carabao Cup is carried exclusively in the USA by ESPN via its streaming platform, ESPN+, and every match beginning with the Round of 16 is available to be streamed. Select matches in the Third Round were also broadcast.

There are seven English Premier League teams still alive in the competition. Crystal Palace and Newcastle United were ousted in the second round, while Watford, Everton, Norwich City, Wolves, Aston Villa and Manchester United were eliminated in the third round. Brighton, Burnley, Leeds United, Manchester City and Southampton bowed out in the Round of 16.

Are Carabao Cup draws streamed?

The semifinal draw is expected to take place shortly after the last quarterfinal concludes on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The Carabao Cup draws are available to watch, free of charge on the Sky Sports YouTube channel. The official Carabao Cup Twitter account also shares live updates while each draw happens.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals?

There are seven Premier League clubs left standing and only one lower division side in League One club Sunderland. Four of the eight quarterfinalists needed a penalty-kick shootout to this stage.

The quarterfinal matches will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 21 and Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Club League Chelsea Premier League Arsenal Premier League Sunderland League One Brentford Premier League West Ham Premier League Leicester City Premier League Tottenham Premier League Liverpool Premier League

London sides Chelsea and Arsenal knocked off Premier League opposition to advance to the final eight, though Chelsea needed penalty kicks to oust Southampton. Arsenal made tidy work of Leeds United with a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

League One club Sunderland survived against Championship side QPR, also on penalty kicks. The Black Cats will have their work cut out for them in the quarterfinal stage when they travel to face Arsenal.

Liverpool, Brentford and Tottenham all won outright on the road against their Round of 16 opponents. But Leicester City and West Ham United needed a penalty-kick shootout to get past their Premier League foes.

West Ham eliminated four-time defending title holders Manchester City, which means we’ll have a new team hoisting the trophy in 2022.