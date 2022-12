Capitalize on this exclusive offer for Argentina-France

Commercial content 21+.



New York Post readers can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out how to turn $5 into $125 and preview the World Cup final



Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

Bet $5 win $125

New FanDuel Sportsbook users are eligible for one of the best offers on the market. FanDuel offers new users up to $1,000 back in free bets if their first bet placed loses. So if you want to get in on the action, FanDuel is one of the best places to do so.

Argentina vs France: The preview

This World Cup final has it all. First, you have one of the greatest of all time in, Lionel Messi leading his country up against the defending champions, France.

Both of these teams have battled to get here, and each has also suffered a shocking loss. However, since their respective losses, we’ve seen each team come back into world-class form.

This matchup could not get any tighter as the market has yet to budge toward either side. So who’s going to be crowned this year’s World Cup champion? Decide for yourself at FanDuel.

How to use your FanDuel new customer offer

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Sign up and register your account. Deposit $10 or more into your account. Place your first bet of at least $5 on any side, total, or prop in tonight’s matchup. Claim you $125 in Free bets if you bet wins or losses.

Refer a friend with FanDuel

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, and WY only. T&Cs apply.

If padding your bankroll without actually placing a bet sounds good to you, then you’ll want to check out FanDuel’s “refer a friend” bonus. FanDuel allows users to refer up to 10 friends, and each time that one of your friends signs up, you will receive $75 free bets to both the sportsbook and casino.

How it works: