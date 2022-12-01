Canelo Alvarez apologizes to Lionel Messi over threat

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez apologized for publicly threatening Lionel Messi after he took offense to a dressing-room video that appeared to show the Argentine striker nudging away a Mexican jersey on the floor with his foot.

Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday and Alvarez, who has 2.2 million followers on Twitter, said that the striker “should ask God that I don’t find him” having taken offense at the video.

On Wednesday, however, Alvarez tweeted that he got carried away and apologized to Messi and the people of Argentina.

“These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place,” Alvarez said. “So I want to apologise to Messi and the people of Argentina.”

A screenshot of Messi standing on what appears to be a Mexican uniform.

Messi, 35, responded after Argentina’s 2-0 win over Poland on the final day of Group C, which gave the “Albiceleste” a place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

“I saw that he spoke now, but I think it was a misunderstanding, those who know me know that I don’t disrespect anyone (…) I don’t have to apologize because I didn’t disrespect the people of Mexico or the shirt or anyone,” said the Argentina captain.

Mexican captain Andres Guardado defended the striker saying the video showed nothing out of the ordinary.

Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday. REUTERS

Mexico faces Saudi Arabia in their final Group C match later on Wednesday, needing a win to have any chance of reaching the last 16 in Qatar.