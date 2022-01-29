A good, old-fashioned border battle between the two top sides in CONCACAF.

No, we’re not referring to United States vs. Mexico. El Tri is third in the table, barely able to beat 10-man Jamaica last time out.

Indeed, we are gearing up for Canada vs. United States, No. 1 vs. No. 2. Les Rouges top the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table and will hope to defend home court in Hamilton, Ontario. The United States, meanwhile, heads north to continue the process of officially putting to bed the disappointment of its 2018 World Cup qualifying failure.

The United States, given its more difficult remaining schedule compared to both Mexico and Canada, needs the points the most. However, both teams are in a great qualifying position, and the two would probably be happy to share the points. Supporters, however, won’t be thinking that way, and both fan bases will be eager for a win against a rival.

How to watch Canada vs. USMNT

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30

Sunday, Jan. 30 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET TV channel: —

— Spanish-language TV: Telemundo, Universo

Telemundo, Universo Streaming: fuboTV, Paramount+ (subscribers only)

Sunday’s match between Canada and the United States from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario will be broadcast on Telemundo and Universo (Spanish) in the USA, and streamed on Paramount+ (English) for subscribers only. There will be a reduced capacity crowd of 12,000 for the match.

The match can also be streamed on fuboTV and new users can take advantage of a free trial.

Canada vs. USA projected lineups

Outside of some potential minor rotation, Canada manager John Herdman isn’t likely to veer from his usual lineup which is without Alphonso Davies, who is recovering from “mild” myocarditis stemming from a bout with COVID-19. Influential midfielder Stephen Eustaquio will finally join the team just before the match after his COVID-19 quarantine in Portugal, but it’s not clear if he’ll play.

There should be changes coming in midfield with Samuel Piette suffering an injury in the win over Honduras. He will need to undergo a fitness test, and his first-half replacement in the match, Liam Fraser, could get the start in his place, and Mark-Anthony Kaye and Jonathan Osorio could also find their way into the lineup. Tweaks may be in store on the forward line after Cyle Larin failed to produce a single shot against Honduras.

Canada projected starting lineup (3-4-3, left to right): Borjan (GK) — Kennedy, Vitoria, Johnston — Adekugbe, Fraser, Hutchinson, Buchanan — Hoilett, Larin, David.

Already without Gio Reyna (hamstring injury), the USA will miss winger Tim Weah, who did not meet vaccine requirements to enter Canada. Manager Gregg Berhalter called the status of goalkeeper Zack Steffen day-to-day due to a reported back issue. Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest were both seen limping at the end of the El Salvador match, and it remains to be seen whether the issues are enough to keep them out.

Berhalter’s biggest question will be what to do with the United States attack, which sputtered against El Salvador. Jesus Ferreira got the start at striker but missed two big chances, and Ricardo Pepi could recover his spot at the head of the attack. Christian Pulisic had a quiet match, and he could potentially be utilized as a super sub. Without Weah, Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola or Brenden Aaronson could get the start. Miles Robinson was surprisingly on the bench for El Salvador, but he could come in for Chris Richards who looked shaky at times.

United States projected starting lineup (4-3-3, right to left): Turner (GK) — Dest, M. Robinson, Zimmerman, A. Robinson — McKennie, Adams, Musah — Pulisic, Pepi, Aaronson.

Canada vs. USMNT betting pick & prediction

Odds courtesy of DraftKings

The betting lines for this match indicate nobody — bookmakers or betters — have any clue what will happen in this match. The moneylines are almost dead even across the board, the spread is a pick’em, the over/under odds are nearly even, and the both teams to score odds are exactly even.

Bettors will have to look harder for openings in these lines. A draw between these two teams is a likely scenario, with Canada and the United States both producing few scoring opportunities against weaker sides on Thursday, though both looked defensively sound. Canada got a wonder-goal from Jonathan David and an own-goal for its haul, with the U.S. barely skated by thanks to poor finishing and a disjointed flow. Canada is without Alphonso Davies, while United States star Christian Pulisic is struggling for form.

This match has significant pre-match hype, but both teams are in a good qualifying position, and neither will want to give an inch. Either a 0-0 or 1-1 draw looks to be a likely result.

Pick: Draw and under 2.5 goals (+220)

Prediction: Canada 0, United States 0