The wait is finally over for Team Canada, who is looking to its young, star-studded lineup to lead them back to gold at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Led by the likes of Kaiden Guhle, Owen Power, Cole Perfetti and more, the Canadians kick off their World Juniors run on Sunday with a preliminary game against Czechia, whose captain, Hamilton Bulldogs forward Jan Myšák, is no stranger to the North American game.

All of the action starts at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Canada vs. Czechia in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Sunday. Follow below for complete results from the preliminary round game.

Canada vs. Czechia score

1 2 3 OT F Canada – – – – – Czechia – – – – –

Canada vs. Czechia live updates, highlights from 2022 World Juniors

First Period

7:27 p.m. ET – Lukas Cormier jumps up in the play and almost restores the lead for Canada, but his shot goes off the crossbar. Great stickhandling and vision on that play, but just a tough break. It’s still 1-1 early on.

7:25 p.m. ET – Czechia goes on a 2-on-1 break with Ronan Seeley caught up ice, and Jakub Brabenec goes on a give-and-go with Michal Gut, who buries it past Dylan Garand. After review, it’s a good goal. This game is tied 1-1 with just over 10 minutes to go in the opening frame.

7:15 p.m. ET – GOAL: Mason McTavish has the puck on a string and pulls off an incredible solo effort, going to his backhand to keep the puck away from Pavel Novak before wiring a quick shot past Jakub Malek. It’s 1-0 for the Canadians. Amazing play and silky mitts from the Ducks prospect.

7:14 p.m. ET – Dylan Guenther with a couple of good looks early, including one that goes off the goal post. It’s still scoreless, but Canada generating some pressure here early on.

7:11 p.m. ET – The puck is dropped, and Canada’s World Juniors campaign is officially underway.

Pregame

6:56 p.m. ET – Looking at the big picture, Team Canada has a wealth of NHL talent and likely the next two year’s first overall picks in Shane Wright and Connor Bedard, along with 2021 No. 1 selection and Buffalo Sabres prospect Owen Power. Expect them to make an impact from the get-go.

6:02 p.m. ET – Team Canada announces its lineup against Czechia, which features 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand will start in net for Canada, while New Jersey Devils fourth-rounder Jakub Malek will get the nod for Czechia.

Connor Bedard is set to become the seventh 16-year-old to lace ’em up for Team Canada in World Juniors history and will start as the team’s 13th forward on Sunday. The sensation made the World Juniors roster after a standout performance at camp and impressive play at the WHL level, and he is well on his way to likely being a future first-overall pick.

5:05 p.m. ET – Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach sends his best to the boys back home in Alberta.

Canada vs. Czechia start time

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT

Canada vs. Czechia is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday to open the World Juniors.

How to watch 2022 World Juniors hockey games

Canada vs. Czechia will be broadcast live on TSN in Canada with live streams available via TSN.ca or the TSN app.

For viewers in the United States, NHL Network carries all World Juniors games live while streaming is available on fuboTV (7-day free trial), or on the NHL App or at NHL.tv.

Canada vs. Czechia odds

Canada: -1250

-1250 Czechia: +1700

Canada is a heavy -1250 betting favorite to beat Czechia in their preliminary game, according to Sports Interaction.

