After a wild opening victory against Czechia, Team Canada will look to keep the momentum going against Austria at the 2022 World Junior Championships while also making a couple of tweaks to the lineup.

Xavier Bourgault suffered an injury in Sunday’s win and will not play for the Canadians on Tuesday. In turn, Canada will run with 12 forwards and eight blueliners, and Mavrik Bourque will draw in on the top line with Cole Perfetti and Shane Wright to start. Meanwhile, Connor Bedard, who got time on the top trio on Boxing Day, will start on the fourth line with Elliott Desnoyers and Will Cuylle.

Team Austria will be looking to put a tough last few days in the rearview and get back on track. To kick off their World Juniors run, the Austrians had to quarantine because of a positive COVID-19 test, and they didn’t know if they would be playing on Monday against Finland. However, the game ultimately went on as scheduled, and they fell 7-1 to Finland.

“We had heavy legs after having to stay in the hotel the entire day yesterday,” Martin Urbanek, the lone scorer for Austria, told IIHF.com after the defeat. “Such things can happen. We did the best we can to prepare and had a good workout.”

Brett Brochu will start in net for Canada after Dylan Garand started on Sunday, while Leon Sommer gets the nod for the Austrians.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Canada vs. Austria in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Tuesday. Follow below for complete results from the preliminary round game.

Canada vs. Austria score

1 2 3 OT F Canada — — — — — Austria — — — — —

Canada vs. Austria live updates, highlights from 2022 World Juniors

Pregame

6:14 p.m. ET – Edmonton Oilers blueliner Tyson Barrie wishes the boys well as they try to go 2-0 to open the tournament and also shouts out the four Oil Kings on Canada’s roster: Jake Neighbours, Dylan Guenther, Sebastian Cossa and Kaidan Guhle.

6 p.m. ET – Team Canada reveals its line combinations for its Tuesday tilt against Austria. Mavrik Bourque gets a promotion to the top line with Xavier Bourgault injured, Connor Bedard starts things off on the fourth combination and Brett Brochu will play in his first game of the tournament for the Canadians.

Canada vs. Austria start time

Time: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT

The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, home of the Edmonton Oilers.

How to watch 2022 World Juniors hockey games

TSN has all the World Juniors action in Canada. Gord Miller will provide the play-by-play commentary, with Ray Ferraro joining as an analyst for al of Canada’s Group A games.

In the United States, viewers can find the games on the NHL Network.

Canada vs. Austria odds

Canada: -8.5

-8.5 Czechia: +8.5

Canada is a heavy 8.5-goal betting favorite to beat Austria in their preliminary game, according to Sports Interaction.

LIVE ODDS TO WIN 2022 WORLD JUNIORS

Canada World Juniors schedule 2022