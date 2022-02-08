Canada defeated the USA 4-2 in the final preliminary round game before the women’s hockey quarterfinals at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

The win gives Canada the No. 1 seed for the quarterfinals and semifinals and puts the USA at the opposite of the knockout bracket. Canada will face the No. 1 seeded team in Group B during the first game of the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Although the USA got to the net early with multiple shots from forward Abbey Murphy, Canada struck first and started the momentum on a power play goal from Brianne Jenner. Sarah Fillier and captain Marie Philip-Poulin both assisted on the first score.

Forward Dani Cameranesi scored the first goal on for the USA during the second period, then forward Alex Carpenter scored after Canada forward Emily Clark was given a two-minute minor penalty for boarding.

A mere 26 seconds after the power play goal, Jenner scored again assisted by Sarah Nurse and tied it up 2-2. Forward Jamie Lee Rattray scored on a rebound off a shot from Fillier and put Canada back in the lead. Philip-Poulin sealed the victory for Canada at the end of the second period with a goal on a penalty shot.

While the USA couldn’t retaliate in the third period, they will have another chance to take down their rivals. The two teams are expected to meet again in the gold medal game barring any major upsets in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The women’s hockey quarterfinals begins on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The Sporting News tracked scoring updates and highlights from USA vs. Canada on Monday night in the 2022 Olympics. Follow for complete results from the preliminary round game.

P1 P2 P3 Final USA 0 2 0 2 Canada 1 3 0 4

All times Eastern.

Final: Canada 4, USA 2

1:20 p.m.: Canada blocks six shots on goal during the power play and stops play with 26 seconds remaining.

1:19 p.m.: Rooney heads to the bench at the start of the power play and the USA have a 6-on-4 advantage.

1:17 a.m.: USA will go on the power play after Turnbull executes a two-minute minor tripping penalty.

1:05 a.m.: Canada blocked six shots during the USA power play and only let one through for Desbiens to save. USA remains down by two with 7:49 remaining.

1:02 a.m.: Johnston gets sent to the penalty box for unsportsmanlike conduct and the USA goes on the power play.

12:52 a.m.: Roque attempts a shot before Desbiens gloves the puck. USA wins the face off and almost immediately gets another shot in the crease that Desbiens shields.

12:48 a.m.: USA gets the first few shots to open the third period until Canada clears it to Desbiens.

End of second period: Canada 4, USA 2

12:28 a.m.: GOAL CANADA. Philip-Poulin broke away and forced a slashing penalty against the USA. She scores after the official awards her with a penalty shot and keeps Canada in the lead. Canada leads 4-2 with 2:35 remaining in the second period.

MARIE-PHILIP POULIN 🔥🔥🔥 Captain Clutch with a NASTY penalty shot goal to make it

🇨🇦 4-2 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xfOaMQDpog — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 8, 2022

12:24 a.m.: Larocque is sent to the penalty box for an illegal hit and the USA goes on its fourth power play.

12:22 a.m.: GOAL CANADA. Rattray gets Spooners’ rebound and scores a goal to put Canada back on top. Canada leads 3-1.

The 2014 Patty Kazmaier Award winner and National Champion from @ClarksonWHockey. 😳 Jamie Lee Rattray puts Canada back out front. #WinterOlympics 📺 : @USA_Network and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/Hcbu8cIGSW — Olympic Hockey on NBC (@NBCSportsHockey) February 8, 2022

12:17 a.m.: GOAL CANADA. Jenner cruises past defenders 26 seconds after the PPG and gets a one-timer past Rooney to tie it up again at 2-2 with eight minutes remaining in the second period.

BRIANNE JENNER 🚨 Right after the U.S. took a 2-1 lead Jenner ties things up 2-2 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/4oomZ0bVCE — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 8, 2022

12:15 a.m.: POWER PLAY GOAL USA. Kessel executes a pass to Carpenter in front of the net and gets a shot past Desbiens for the USA lead. USA leads 2-1.

12:13 a.m.: Clark is sent to the penalty box for boarding and the USA will go on its third power play.

12:10 a.m.: GOAL USA. Cameranesi gets a rebound and shoots the puck past Desbiens for the score. Barnes was credited with the assist. USA ties it up 1-1 with 10:34 remaining in the second period.

12:02 a.m.: USA goes on the power play after a minor penalty against Thompson for hooking. USA attempts three shots and remains scoreless.

11:58 p.m.: Canada wins the face-offs and gets four shots on goal in the first minute of the second period.

End of first period: Canada 1, USA 0

11:42 p.m.: Rooney makes multiple stops as time runs out in the first period.

11:39 p.m.: USA gets only one shot on the power play, then Canada gets possession and stops play with an icing call.

11:35 p.m.: Stacey is given a minor two-minute penalty for hooking and the USA will start on the power play.

11:32 p.m.: POWER PLAY GOAL CANADA. Jenner gets a shot past Rooney with the team’s third shot on goal and gives Canada a 1-0 lead with 5:32 remaining in the first period. Fillier and Philip-Poulin are credited with an assist on the play.

11:30 p.m.: Desbiens makes a critical stop on a shot from Schofield, then Harvey cross-checks Fillier to send Canada on the power play.

11:24 p.m.: Murphy gets multiple shots on goal and Desbiens made stops that left her sprawled out against the post.

11:20 p.m.: Keller gets a shot up high on Desbiens, and Roque was at the crease to follow through. Desbiens makes the stop and Canada gets possession with 11:50 remaining in the first period.

11:16 p.m.: Rooney gloves a high shot from Laroque, then slaps the puck away for an icing call against the USA.

11:14 p.m.: Desbiens makes a critical save on a shot from Pannek.

11:12 p.m.: Rooney leaves the puck for a defender to pick it up but Natalie Spooner swoops in and gets a shot into the crease.

11:10 p.m.: Canada wins the puck drop and wacks it past the USA blue line.

10:00 p.m.: USA and Canada both release their lineups about an hour ahead of the matchup.

USA vs. Canada start time

Date: Monday, Feb. 7

Monday, Feb. 7 Puck drop: 11:10 p.m. ET

The United States will face Canada on Sunday, Feb 7 at 11:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing.

What channel is USA vs Canada on today?

TV channel (USA): USA Network, NBC

USA Network, NBC Live stream (USA): Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV

Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV TV channel (Canada): CBC, CBC News Network

CBC, CBC News Network Live stream (Canada): CBC’s Beijing 2022 website, CBC Gem, CBC Olympics app, fuboTV

The 2022 Winter Olympics will air live on USA Network and NBC in the United States, while CBC and the CBC News Network will air the games in Canada. Viewers will be able to watch USA vs. Canada on multiple platforms.

All games will be available to live stream on NBC Sports’ Olympic website, the NBC Sports app and fuboTV. Replays will air on USA Network.

In Canada, the games will be available to stream on CBC’s Olympics website and CBC Gem along with fuboTV. Replays will air on TSN.

Women’s Olympic hockey schedule 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Game Time (ET) Czechia 3, China 1 11:10 p.m. Canada 12, Switzerland 1 11:10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Game Time (ET) Japan 3, Sweden 1 3:40 a.m. USA 5, Finland 2 8:10 a.m. China 3, Denmark 1 11:10 p.m. ROC 5, Switzerland 2 11:10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Game Time (ET) Canada 11, Finland 1 11:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Game Time (ET) Czechia 3, Switzerland 1 3:40 a.m. Japan 6, Denmark 2 3:40 a.m. USA 5, ROC 0 8:10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Game Time (ET) China 2, Japan 1 3:40 a.m. USA 8, Switzerland 0 8:10 a.m. Canada vs. ROC 11:10 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Game Time (ET) Czechia vs. Denmark 3:40 a.m. Sweden vs. China 8:10 a.m. Finland vs. Switzerland 8:10 a.m. USA vs. Canada 11:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Game Time (ET) Japan vs. Czechia 3:40 a.m. ROC vs. Finland 8:10 a.m. Denmark vs. Sweden 8:10 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Game Time (ET) Quarterfinal 1 11:10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Game Time (ET) Quarterfinal 2 8:10 a.m. Quarterfinal 3 11:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game Time (ET) Quarterfinal 4 3:40 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Game Time (ET) Semifinal 1 11:10 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Game Time (ET) Semifinal 2 8:10 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Game Time (ET) Bronze-medal game 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17