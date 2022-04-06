Can Tiger Woods win it?

Post experts Mark Cannizzaro and Ian O’Connor make their Masters predictions:

Mark Cannizzaro

Jon Rahm: He just lost his No. 1 ranking to Scottie Scheffler and will regain it when he wins his first Masters this week. Rahm’s last four tries at Augusta: T-5, T-7, T-9 and 4th.

Cameron Smith: The 28-year-old Aussie is fresh off his Players Championship win, finished runner-up to Dustin Johnson at the ’20 Masters and in a tie for 10th last year. He’s also fearless, which should play well at Augusta.

Brooks Koepka: He’s been quiet and under the radar, which is what he likes and what makes him dangerous. He has a T-2 and a T-7 in 2019 and ’20 Masters, respectively.

Scottie Scheffler: The newly minted No. 1 is suited very well for the course and he’s won three of his past five starts, dating back to February.

Cameron Young: The pride of Sleepy Hollow Country Club has had a terrific rookie year on the PGA Tour and hits it long, which is a good fit for Augusta. He, too, seems very unaffected by pressure. He looks and acts like he belongs.

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm AP; EPA (2)

Ian O’Connor

Scottie Scheffler: He’s the world’s top-ranked player for a reason. Scheffler is red-hot, winning three times on tour in the last couple of months, and his fearless approach at the Ryder Cup tells me he will be fearless at Augusta National if he has a chance to win Sunday.

Rory McIlroy: It’s high time for one of the most thoughtful athletes on the planet to finally win the final leg of the grand slam. McIlroy has gone eight years without a major victory, but he’s had his chances at the Masters, and here’s hoping that one more knock on the door gets him through.

Jon Rahm: Perhaps the world’s second-most thoughtful golfer, right behind McIlroy, Rahm has the skill set to win a bunch of majors before he’s done. The defending U.S. Open champ talked Tuesday about the relief of never again having to hear he’s the best player alive without a major, so he should be comfortable down the stretch at Augusta.

Tiger Woods: Yes, Tiger Woods. If he says he can pull this off, then he absolutely can pull this off. Imagine the reaction if Tiger matches Jack Nicklaus this Sunday with his sixth green jacket. It would top his 2019 triumph as one of the great sports stories of all time.

Justin Thomas: Tiger’s best bud is due. He’s been stuck on one major for more than four years, way too long. Thomas has the game to win five or six before he’s done.