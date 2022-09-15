Getty

The hype is real around Giants nation right now. It’s impossible for fans to not be thrilled after a remarkable road win in Tennessee over the Titans to open the season. It’s been a long run of miserable football and with a new regime and a 1-0 start, Giants fans are heading to MetLife Stadium for the home opener Sunday ready to run through a brick wall.

Can the Giants get off to a 2-0 start and take down the Panthers? To preview the game, we bring you a new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Brandon London, Lawrence Tynes and Paul Schwartz.

Blue Rush Podcast with Brandon London, Lawrence Tynes & Paul Schwartz:

PAUL SCHWARTZ SEGMENT: What’s the feel at the Giants training facility this week after a big Week 1 win? What’s up with Kadarius Toney? Will we see more of him against the Panthers Sunday? Will Azeez Ojulari or Kayvon Thibodeaux be on the field this week?

FanSided’s Cat Crave Panthers writer gives the Panthers side of things in the Giants-Panthers matchup. BRANDON JACOBS: The two-time Super Bowl champion Giants running back previews the Saquon Barkley vs. Christian McCaffrey matchup.

The two-time Super Bowl champion Giants running back previews the Saquon Barkley vs. Christian McCaffrey matchup. LAWRENCE TYNES: What happened to kickers in Week 1? Breaking down why this is an exciting time for Giants fans.

Catch up on all episodes of “Blue Rush,” a New York Giants podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz and Brandon London on Twitter @lt4kicks, @NYPost_Schwartz and @BrandonLondonTV.