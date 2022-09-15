The hype is real around Giants nation right now. It’s impossible for fans to not be thrilled after a remarkable road win in Tennessee over the Titans to open the season. It’s been a long run of miserable football and with a new regime and a 1-0 start, Giants fans are heading to MetLife Stadium for the home opener Sunday ready to run through a brick wall.
Can the Giants get off to a 2-0 start and take down the Panthers? To preview the game, we bring you a new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Brandon London, Lawrence Tynes and Paul Schwartz.
Blue Rush Podcast with Brandon London, Lawrence Tynes & Paul Schwartz:
- PAUL SCHWARTZ SEGMENT: What’s the feel at the Giants training facility this week after a big Week 1 win? What’s up with Kadarius Toney? Will we see more of him against the Panthers Sunday? Will Azeez Ojulari or Kayvon Thibodeaux be on the field this week?
- DEAN JONES: FanSided’s Cat Crave Panthers writer gives the Panthers side of things in the Giants-Panthers matchup.
- BRANDON JACOBS: The two-time Super Bowl champion Giants running back previews the Saquon Barkley vs. Christian McCaffrey matchup.
- LAWRENCE TYNES: What happened to kickers in Week 1? Breaking down why this is an exciting time for Giants fans.
