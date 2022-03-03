Can Nets, Rangers help us forget our baseball pain?

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

As local baseball fans brace for a delay of undetermined length to the 2022 season, the continuation of the MLB lockout sets up a real opportunity for a couple of New York’s teams to seize center stage this spring.

It’s increasingly apparent that neither the Knicks nor the Islanders will come close to duplicating last season’s success. Both flailing teams invoking nothing but memories of the infamous Jim Mora meme — “Playoffs?!” — while considering their respective regressions this season.

There still remains the possibility for the Nets and/or the Rangers to embark on significant postseason runs. The Nets desperately need to get their talented roster back to full strength. The Rangers seek offensive reinforcements ahead of the NHL trade deadline later this month.