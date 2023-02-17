Can Mikal Bridges become the Nets’ next All-Star?

The Nets will be well-represented at the All-Star Game — former Nets, that is.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were voted in as Eastern Conference starters, and now they’ll both be representing Western Conference teams in Utah on Sunday (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT), with Irving in Dallas and Durant in Phoenix.

But at least one current Net has looked like an All-Star since his low-key arrival in Brooklyn.

Mikal Bridges scored a career-high 45 points in Wednesday’s win over the Heat, and heads into the All-Star break averaging 25 points and 6.3 rebounds in his three games as “Brooklyn Bridges.”

The Nets clearly have high hopes for the 26-year-old, a key piece they acquired from the Suns in return for Durant, along with Cam Johnson and four unprotected first-round draft picks. According to HoopsHype, the Nets turned down an offer of four first-round picks from the Grizzlies in exchange for Bridges (the report didn’t specify what conditions might have been attached to those picks).

The potential has long been there for the forward, who was selected by the 76ers out of Villanova with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 draft — one pick after the Knicks took Kevin Knox out of Kentucky. Bridges was immediately traded to Phoenix for Zhaire Smith and a 2021 first-round pick.





Mikal Bridges’ 45-point outburst against the Heat was the first time he had scored 40 in his life, he said. Robert Sabo for the NY Post

He developed into a durable and effective player for a Suns team that featured stars in Chris Paul and Devin Booker, as well as Deandre Ayton, the solid, if not spectacular, No. 1 overall pick in that 2018 draft.

Now, given more of an opportunity on offense after earning All-Defensive team recognition last season, Bridges has been excellent. A career 49.9 percent shooter from the field, Bridges has upped that to 54 percent as a Net. Part of that increase is due to some hot 3-point shooting, which he likely won’t be able to maintain. In Wednesday’s win, Bridges was 17-of-24 from the floor, including 7-of-10 in the fourth quarter.

“Never scored 40 in my life, so it’s a first,” Bridges said afterward.

It was part of an All-Star-worthy overall performance. Bridges added eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a pair of blocks. He became the second player in the history of the franchise to finish a game with at least 45 points, five assists, two steals and two blocks, joining none other than Durant.

And Bridges is aware of the expectations placed on him because of who he was dealt for.

“You traded a future Hall of Famer that averaged damn near 30 [points per game] for his career,’’ Bridges said. “So I’m just trying to continue to get better and get to a point where I can score a little more.”





The Nets traded away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving before the trade deadline, shedding the remaining two All-Stars from the franchise’s fabled Big 3. AP

Bridges is averaging 17.6 points per game this season, also a career high, but no one is waiting for him to replace the offensive prowess that made Durant and Irving such an intriguing duo when they got to Brooklyn.

If the Nets intend to include Bridges in their rebuild — as it appears they do — nights like Wednesday provide a glimpse of what he might be able to contribute.

Checking the Yankees trade receipts

Just where the Frankie Montas deal lands on the list of bad Yankees trades remains to be seen. It depends in part on what kind of pitchers JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk and Luis Medina turn into. The Yankees gave up those three pitchers along with minor league infielder Cooper Bowman in exchange for Montas and Lou Trivino, who has been effective out of the bullpen as a Yankee.

Here is a look at the recent ledger, which has its share of questionable deals:

The negatives





In 140 games with the Yankees, Joey Gallo struck out 194 times while posting a .291 OBP. Jason Szenes for the NY Post

• The 2021 trade deadline acquisitions of Joey Gallo from Texas and lefty Andrew Heaney from the Angels were both disasters.

• In an oft-criticized move from last March, the Yankees sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. Donaldson had a nightmarish season at the plate, provided controversy after referring to the White Sox’s Tim Anderson, who is black, as “Jackie,” and still has a year and $27 million left on his deal. Not much was expected from Kiner-Falefa at the plate, but he also disappointed on defense, was benched in the postseason and enters this spring trying to fend off Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe for the starting shortstop job.

• At last year’s deadline, in addition to getting Montas (who was already dealing with a shoulder issue), the Yankees got some bad luck: Left fielder Andrew Benintendi (acquired from the Royals) was lost due to a fractured hamate bone and reliever Scott Effross (acquired from the Cubs) went down with a torn UCL that required Tommy John surgery.

The positives





Since arriving from the Cubs at the 2021 trade deadline, Anthony Rizzo has hit 40 homers for the Yankees. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

• The 2021 trade deadline missteps were somewhat offset by the deal that brought Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs.

• A smaller move last spring paid significant dividends. Jose Trevino added superb defense behind the plate after arriving from the Rangers in exchange for Albert Abreu (who ended up returning to the Yankees) and minor league lefty Robby Ahlstrom.

• At last year’s deadline, the Yankees recouped some value by sending Gallo to the Dodgers in exchange for promising minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter, who could factor into the Yankees’ pitching plans later this season.

• The deal that brought Harrison Bader to The Bronx and sent Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis looked much better after Bader’s bat erupted during the postseason. Bader enters 2023 as a steadying presence in center field.

Tim McCarver’s gift for broadcasting





A two-time All-Star catcher, Tim McCarver called 24 World Series with three different networks, earning him induction into the Hall of Fame as a broadcaster. AP

Tim McCarver, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 81, played more than two decades in the majors, won a pair of World Series titles with the Cardinals and won three Emmy Awards as a broadcaster.

Among his most notable feats behind the mic came in 2001, when he was broadcasting the World Series for Fox and predicted — almost exactly — Luis Gonzalez’s series-clinching bloop single off Mariano Rivera. He noted that the Yankees were risking just such a play by bringing the infield in behind Rivera, whose cutter induced plenty of flares like the one Gonzalez hit.

So, instead of Derek Jeter being in position to make the play, the ball went into center to drive in the winning run.

We’re still suckers for All-Star Saturday night

NBA All-Star Weekend is here, and while most of the league’s biggest stars save themselves for the game itself on Sunday (as well as whatever parties they might just happen to pass by at 2 a.m.), there still could be plenty of eye-opening moments from the skills competitions that once were the highlight of the entire event. So let’s take a peek at who will be competing in Saturday night’s dunk contest and the 3-point shootout with a glimpse into what earned them the invite, their odds and our completely subjective analysis. Look, we know it isn’t Michael Jordan soaring from the foul line, but if you spent any time watching NFL players competing in dodgeball at the Pro Bowl, you won’t be disappointed in this.

(All odds via FanDuel)

Dunk contest

Mac McClung, 76ers (+150)





YouTube/Chaz NBA

Initially invited out of the G League, where he’d been playing for the Delaware Blue Coats, the viral star whose less-than consistent college career left him undrafted was just called up to the Sixers roster. While the 6-foot-2 guard has drawn plenty of page views for his dunks in high school and beyond, he’s yet to catch on long-term in the league. Considering the air he’ll have to get to dunk, the sportsbooks may be on the right path here.

Jericho Sims, Knicks (+280)





Twitter/@NBATopShot

There’s a majesty to watching someone 6-foot-10 soaring above the rim for a two-handed flush. Sims would be wise to show off that length to the contest judges.

Kenyon Martin Jr., Rockets (+290)





Twitter/@BradeauxNBA

Speed. Power. A willingness to posterize. NBA bloodlines. If there’s one contestant we’d place a wager on (not that we will, but if we did), we’re going with the guy who already has 122 dunks on his resume this season, seventh-most in the NBA.

Trey Murphy III, Pelicans (+380)





Twitter/@TasteOfSport

Ferocity sells, not only to teammates and fans, but to dunk judges who likely will appreciate the emotion any player who can jam on two opponents in a game can muster.

3-Point Shootout

Buddy Hield, Pacers (+420)





Twitter/@bball_ref

The season leader in 3-pointers attempted and made, Hield enters the weekend connecting on better than 42 percent of his tries from behind the arc. (Crazy, you say? When the NBA world was flat, maybe. But now it’s good for just 15th place in the NBA, which, compared to actual human standards of achievement, is still otherworldly.)

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers (+470)





YouTube/NBA

Anyone who pulls from 30 feet on the regular has to be the favorite. Will the fact that he doesn’t have to do that in the shootout skew his numbers?

Jayson Tatum, Celtics (+550)





Twitter/@celticslife

Few players are better at connecting from distance with a hand in their face than the Celtics’ superstar. Can get a little streaky.

Kevin Huerter, Kings (+550)





Twitter/@ClutchPointsApp

Unafraid to take big shots in crunch time, we’re not entirely sure his mechanics are quick enough to win with a clock counting down every shot, but if he’s accurate — and at 39 percent this season, he has been — that may not matter.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz (+650)





YouTube/NBA

Why do we get the “I’m just happy to be an All-Star” vibe from Markkanen more than the “I’m here to kick ass and take names” feel? Yes, the Jazz are steadily sliding their way into the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, but Markkanen has been making defenders pay all season for leaving him alone behind the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers (+650)





Twitter/@PacersContent

Not sure if the 3-ball defines him so much as it’s one of many tools for one of the craftiest scorers in the game. If it’s there, he’ll take it, but if he can drive past you and juke into the lane for a leaner off the glass, he might just pick that option instead. In other words, as much as we love Haliburton’s game, we’re not sure he burns to win this.

Tyler Herro, Heat (+800)





Twitter/@HeatNationCP

If you can hang with the Heat, you’ve got a toughness that shouldn’t be underestimated in any contest. Herro knows he’s one of few shooters opponents have to worry about on the Miami roster, which makes his quick release a necessity. That also can work in a timed shootout.

Julius Randle, Knicks (+950)





Twitter/@NBA

A late addition subbing in for Anfernee Simons, who sprained his ankle earlier this week, Randle wasn’t the most inspired choice considering his 33.8 mark from behind the arc. But much as his size and sometimes less-than-fluid movement on the court leaves one thinking, “there’s no way that shot is going in,” he’s more effective than he appears (or this writer wanted to acknowledge).

— Paul Forrester