Can Luis Gil be what Deivi Garcia wasn’t for the Yankees?

Following a breakout in 2020, Deivi Garcia was supposed to cement himself in the Yankees’ rotation at some point last season.

But 2021 had different ideas. After making six starts following a midseason call-up in ’20 — and another in the playoffs — the young right-hander finished last year with a 6.85 ERA in 90 ⅔ innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and a 6.48 ERA in a pair of outings with the Yankees.

In part because of Garcia’s struggles, when the Yankees needed starting pitching help during a COVID outbreak last season, one of the young pitchers they turned to was Luis Gil.