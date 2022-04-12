Can Kyrie Irving quiet all of his enemies, real or imagined?

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

Kyrie Irving already has dismantled both the Cavaliers and Celtics before. Can he ruin both of them one more time?

The Nets superstar made life awfully complicated for his team for much of this season. Now is his chance to sink big shots rather than be known this season for shying away from a different kind of shot.

The NBA play-in is here and the official postseason is a couple days away, meaning a Nets regular season that will be remembered for chaos is finished. Irving was banned from the team for months because of his refusal to be vaccinated, then allowed back in only when much of the rest of the team was infected.