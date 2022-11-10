Can Eagles go undefeated? What NFL history tells us

Jeff Fisher parachuted out of a Blackhawk helicopter and landed on the practice field just as the undefeated Tennessee Titans began to stretch on Nov. 20, 2008.

“As I was free falling, I was trying to show with two full hands, ‘10’ and ‘0’,” Fisher recalled this week to Post Sports+. “The players didn’t know it was me.”

Safe to say, Fisher’s strategy as head coach was to keep things fun when talk of a potential undefeated season — a feat accomplished only by the 1972 Miami Dolphins — started to infiltrate the 2008 Titans, whose 10-0 start made them the only team without a loss entering Week 12 of that season. If Fisher — who tallied 175 career NFL wins before becoming head coach and general manager of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers — said the u-word to the Titans once that season it was a lot.

“Going 13-0 or 14-0 doesn’t matter right now. Let’s just see if we can win the next one,” Fisher said of his message. “I told them, ‘We’ll deal with all that other stuff down the line if we get there, but why are we here? It’s not to unseat the Miami Dolphins. It’s to win a championship.’”

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are the league’s only remaining undefeated team this season, which sounds like a blessing but has played out more like a curse. The last time that the final undefeated team of a season won the Super Bowl was the 2006 Colts. Their 9-0 start actually pales in comparison to their fruitless 13-0 and 14-0 records in 2005 and 2009, respectively.

How should the Eagles handle the increased spotlight on the zero to the right side of their record?

History suggests the 8-0 start Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have engineered often isn't a precursor to winning the Super Bowl.

“In the locker room, you have to keep it real,” said former Colts safety Antoine Bethea, a rookie in 2006 and Pro Bowler in 2009. “Be like, ‘We’re the last undefeated team and people are talking about it, right? We are going to take it one game at a time, but if there’s a possibility for us to go out there and play good ball and run the table, why not? Let’s go chase history!’ You attack the elephant in the room, speak on it, but keep the focus on the next opponent.”

Dick Vermeil has been in the situation that faces Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni with three different teams. Vermeil’s 1981 Eagles (6-0), 1999 Rams (6-0) and 2003 Chiefs (9-0) each were the last team to lose in those three seasons. Only the Rams won the championship, avenging their first regular-season loss, to Fisher’s Titans, in the Super Bowl.

“The great thing about this situation is there’s only one team in the NFL that can beat us, and fortunately the players are all in this locker room,” Vermeil recalled telling the still-unbeaten Rams. “You have to coach against overconfidence.”

Since the 2006 Colts finished the job, 20 teams have been the last undefeated, including years when multiple teams made it to the same week before simultaneous losses. Eight lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs, two in the divisional round, two in the conference championship, six in the Super Bowl and two missed the playoffs completely.

“Even when you’re really good, you’re only going to win so many games,” Vermeil said. “It’s not a best-of-7 series. Best-of-1 can catch up to you because you’ve already won 13 or 14 games. I really believe you lose more games you should’ve won than win games you should’ve lost.”

Of the three times Dick Vermeil had the NFL’s last undefeated team, only once, with the 1999 Rams, did he walk away as the champion. Sporting News via Getty Images

This is the point of the season when the proverbial target shifts from the back of the defending Super Bowl champion (Rams) to this year’s best teams. The Eagles made it past the traditional halfway mark (the 17-game schedule began in 2021) and became just the 28th team ever — 18 this century — to start 8-0.

The 2009 Colts and 2015 Panthers share the best start (14-0) for any team since the 2007 Patriots went 16-0 in the regular season but couldn’t complete perfection against the Giants in Super Bowl XLII. Bethea and co-host Darius Butler — former Colts teammates — discussed the Eagles’ chances of going the distance on a recent episode of “The Man To Man Podcast” available on all podcast platforms.

“They’re having a hell of a season,” Bethea told Post Sports+. “Is it pressure? We (the ’09 Colts) really gravitated toward 14-0. We definitely wanted to go for 16-0 … but they started pulling starters out in the second half against the Jets and we went to 14-1. Playoff time, we play the Jets and beat them. We would’ve beat the Jets and beat the Bills [next] and had an undefeated regular season.”

In ’15, Graham Gano kicked a walk-off field goal to lift the Panthers to 7-0 and did so again to push the record to 14-0.

“When you have a good team that’s undefeated like that, you are just rolling, you don’t think, you’re just playing and having fun,” Gano said. “I never really had the feeling of nerves. Honestly, [undefeated] didn’t cross my mind in the moment. It’s such a team sport that maybe in tennis or golf there would be a little more pressure.” But, when we got beat by Atlanta, it was almost a good thing because we were like, ‘OK, we got that out of the way.’”

The potential for an Eagles undefeated season became a bigger talking point in the last week, despite quarterback Jalen Hurts’ best efforts to quell the chatter by drawing upon his college experience. The combined record of Eagles’ final nine opponents is 39-39-1, including the Giants (6-2) twice.

Defensive back Antoine Bethea (No. 41) said the 2009 Colts didn’t avoid talk of an undefeated season when they started 14-0. They lost their final two games before falling in the Super Bowl to the Saints. Getty Images

“I’ve been 8-0 before,” Hurts said referring to Alabama’s 14-0 start in 2016, “and lost the national championship.”

Not everything will be smooth sailing even chasing perfection, said Fisher, whose USFL team resumes play in April. He made a quarterback change from Vince Young to Kerry Collins after the first of the 10 straight wins. Then he had to teach rookie Chris Johnson a lesson after Johnson jumped into the stands and played the bongos in a touchdown celebration against the Chiefs and country music power couple John and Martina McBride sent a pair of bongos to the Titans facility. And he had to discipline a player who missed curfew on the road.

Vermeil still laments that, one year after losing a Super Bowl, he mistakenly pushed the 1981 Eagles “too hard to get better when they had given me all they could, so I wore them down and left some of their good play on the practice field.” The newly minted Pro Football Hall of Famer has watched every Eagles game from his home this season.

“They have no weaknesses,” Vermeil said. “When you take what they do well on offense and what they do well on defense and combine how they match, statistically they are by far the best team in football. What they have to do is not allow a loser to [sneak up and] beat them. If you are going to lose, lose to a playoff-caliber team.”

Midseason awards

MVP

Preseason pick: QB Justin Herbert, Chargers

Midseason pick: QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Herbert played well through fractured rib cartilage to keep the Chargers in the playoff picture, but Mahomes is fighting the LeBron James battle. Like James, Mahomes could be the MVP every season. He’s just so sensational all the time (leading the NFL with 2,605 passing yards and 21 touchdowns) that sometimes it seems voters get Mahomes fatigue.

Offensive player of the year

Preseason pick: WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Midseason pick: QB Geno Smith, Seahawks

The award has become “Best Non-Quarterback Offensive Player” in recent years, but what Smith is doing — leading the NFL with a 73.1 percent completion rate for a surprise first-place team in his first season as a full-time starter since 2015 — replacing Seahawks legend Russell Wilson is so rare that it needs to be acknowledged.

Defensive player of the year

Preseason pick: CB Jalen Ramsey, Rams

Midseason pick: DE Nick Bosa, 49ers

You know you are having a great season when you pick up a half-sack on a bye week (due to a stat change). The odds-on favorite is the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, and the Patriots’ Matt Judon leads the NFL in sacks (11), but it feels like the 49ers are sitting on a defense-fueled big second half that could help Bosa’s candidacy (8.5 sacks).

Coach of the year

Preseason pick: Frank Reich, Colts

Midseason pick: Brian Daboll, Giants

New York, New York. Daboll and the Jets’ Robert Saleh both can stake a rightful claim after their franchises were tied for an NFL-worst record (22-59) in the previous five seasons. Slight advantage to Daboll because the turnaround is in his first season versus Saleh’s second.

Offensive rookie of the year

Preseason pick: WR Chris Olave, Saints

Midseason pick: WR Chris Olave, Saints

Despite a revolving door at quarterback and little help from often-injured veteran receivers Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas, Olave leads all rookie receivers with 43 catches and 618 yards.

Defensive rookie of the year

Preseason pick: Devin Lloyd, Jaguars

Midseason pick: Sauce Gardner, Jets

Forget rookie comparisons. Is Gardner already the best cornerback in the NFL? He is ranked No. 3 by Pro Football Focus, surrendering 20 catches for 189 yards and one touchdown while playing mostly zone coverage.

Comeback player of the year

Preseason pick: Saquon Barkley, Giants

Midseason pick: Saquon Barkley, Giants

After two injury-marred seasons, Barkley has accounted for 35.8 percent of the Giants’ yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. He is the same rushing-receiving dual threat with explosive cuts that he was pre-ACL tear — and the way he bullied his way across the goal-line for the game-winning two-point conversion in a Week 1 upset of the Titans set the tone for the whole season.

College game of the week to scout

No. 4 TCU (9-0) at No. 18 Texas (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

Bijan Robinson's ability to help on offense on the ground and as a receiver is sure to be attractive to a number of NFL teams in the draft.

Expect a traditional high-scoring Big XII affair when two top-15 scoring offenses collide.

TCU WR Quentin Johnston has 42 receptions for 650 yards and has spread his four touchdown catches over his last four games, raising his stock to the late first round in a lot of mock drafts. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder will jump over coverage for contested catches and looks even happier running through tackles.

“It’s going to be a good matchup,” Matt Miller, publisher of TheDraftScout.com, told Post Sports+. “Texas is not known for their secondary play, but they have some guys who are aggressive. Johnston is powerful, like watching a younger A.J. Green. He can post guys up on underneath stuff, he has jump-ball ability, he has deep ability. Total package.”

Texas RB Bijan Robinson is almost sure to reignite the annual debate of how early is too early to pick a running back. He has rushed for 1,129 yards (5.9 per carry) with 12 touchdowns and added 19 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns, showing off his three-down value.

“I think he is the closest thing to what Saquon Barkley is when healthy,” Miller said. “The ability to be an inside-outside runner. He has the best contact balance I’ve ever seen in a running back. It’s so rare to have a guy be that powerful and be able to make someone miss.”

Parting thoughts

1. Four of the first eight picks in the 2018 NFL Draft have been traded before the completion of their original rookie contract (four years plus a team option for 2022). That includes two quarterback trades involving the desperate Panthers — No. 1 Baker Mayfield from the Browns before his fifth season, one year after No. 3 Sam Darnold from the Jets before his fourth season — and two pass-rushers last week: No. 5 Bradley Chubb from the Broncos to the Dolphins and No. 8 Roquan Smith from the Bears to the Ravens.

Those four players have combined for one Pro Bowl appearance (Chubb in 2020). The common theme is that all four were traded by different general managers than those who made the draft pick — further reinforcing the “inherited guys” and “our guys” separation in sports.

The Panthers have two of the top three picks from the 2018 draft on their roster and still are searching for a long-term answer at quarterback.

One thing that sticks out in hindsight is how the top eight might have played out differently if the Giants and Broncos made a trade involving No. 2. The Broncos reportedly loved Darnold, so when the Browns passed, general manager John Elway wanted to trade above the Jets. But stubborn Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told his staff to not even listen to calls before taking Saquon Barkley because “I don’t have time to screw around” with low-ball offers. He later added that he got one “reasonable” offer. Imagine this revised top eight:

1: QB Baker Mayfield, Browns; 2: QB Sam Darnold, Broncos; 3: QB Josh Allen, Jets; 4: RB Saquon Barkley, Browns; 5: OLB Bradley Chubb, Giants; 6: OG Quenton Nelson, Colts; 7: CB Denzel Ward, Buccaneers*; 8: OLB Roquan Smith, Bears.

*Bills do not trade up to No. 7 with Allen off the board

2. Imagine how the Texans felt watching the rival Colts hire Jeff Saturday as head coach. The Texans were lampooned during each of the last two offseasons for interviewing former quarterback Josh McCown — whose only coaching experience is at the high school level — for their vacant position.

The Texans ultimately went with David Culley in 2021. Culley was fired after one season and replaced after an exhaustive search with … the defensive coordinator from his own staff, Lovie Smith. Because Smith was among the last to interview, the hire certainly felt like a Plan Z.

Smith’s hire came a week after former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sued the NFL alleging racism in hiring practices. Against that backdrop, the Texans — already named in what would become 30 lawsuits settled with women alleging quarterback Deshaun Watson committed sexual misconduct and the team swept it under the rug — were choosing between the white, inexperienced and highly regarded McCown or the black and highly regarded Smith, who had an 89-87 record as a NFL head coach and a Super Bowl appearance on his resume at the time.

The hiring of Jeff Saturday as the head coach in Indianapolis might open the door for other teams to go after inexperienced options such as Josh McCown, who was once a finalist for the Texans' job.

The Colts hiring Saturday — an ESPN analyst and high school football coach — opened the door for McCown to get his chance, whether from the Texans if Smith is fired or from an emboldened competitor after going through the enhanced Rooney Rule requirements that Flores alleges create sham hiring processes.

3. Amid the mess that is the Commanders — an ownership change is potentially in the works after allegations of financial improprieties and sexual misconduct — rookie running back Brian Robinson offered one shining light. Just six weeks after he was shot in an attempted robbery, Robinson was back on the field contributing to wins.

And yet the Commanders somehow managed to muddy that story by bringing Robinson into their self-created dysfunction as a pawn in a feud with Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine. “Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times in broad daylight,” the team said in a statement released Wednesday. “Despite the out-of-control violent crime in D.C., today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to ‘make a major announcement’ related to the organization tomorrow.”

Robinson’s agent, Ryan Williams, immediately criticized the statement. Commanders president Jason Wright’s mea culpa fell short when he explained, “The lawyers’ legitimate frustrations with the [Attorney General] should have been separate and apart from referencing the terrible crime that affected the player,” as the final sentence of expressing support for police and touting the organization’s “transparent” nature — after years of allegedly covering up disgusting actions.

What’s the fallout from their latest misstep? A locker room that is going to rally behind Robinson and want even more separation from the people who sign their checks.