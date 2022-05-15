Camille Kostek shares sweet birthday message to Rob Gronkowski

Camille Kostek celebrated boyfriend Rob Gronkowski’s 33rd birthday on Saturday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

In a post shared with her one million followers, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 30, wished the free-agent tight end a happy birthday as she shared a collection of sweet snaps chronicling their relationship over the years.

“Happy birthday to you my love ❤️ cheers to more life, laughter, love, memories, travel, and dancing together,” Kostek gushed. “I love you Roberto James.”

Gronkowski embraces Kostek in one black and white snap while another shot features the couple — who has been dating since 2015 — taking a selfie during this year’s NFL Honors event in February.

Kostek also posted a photo from the Buccaneers’ boat parade last year, when Tampa Bay topped Kansas City in Super Bowl 55. Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs.

Though Gronkowski returned to the Buccaneers a year later, his football future remains a question mark as he has not yet made a decision about the 2022 season. Should he return for his 12th NFL season, it would be with Tampa Bay and pal Tom Brady, who famously unretired in March after 40 days.

“The Buccaneers situation is just too good if I decide to go back and play. Like I said, I love all my teammates there. They are all great teammates and all selfless players, they are there for the team and what’s best for the team and the whole organization. If I do play football again, it’ll be for the Bucs,” Gronkowski told SB Nation in April.

In the meantime, Gronkowski appears to be enjoying his memorable offseason away from the field, as he hosted his epic Gronk Beach bash in Las Vegas last month during the 2022 NFL Draft.