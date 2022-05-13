Camille Kostek posts bikini photo from 2022 SI Swimsuit issue

Camille Kostek can’t wait for the world to see her new beach photos in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

On Friday, the model and television host, 30, took to Instagram to tease one of her looks from the magazine’s upcoming issue — which drops Monday, May 16 — sharing a sultry bikini snap on the beach in St. Croix.

“Year five @si_swimsuit!!!!!!” exclaimed Kostek, who is the dating free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Kostek modeled a plunging brown bathing suit crop top and matching string bottoms in the sun-kissed photo. She wore necklaces by Dune Jewelry, an experiential custom jewelry brand she’s partnered with for collections of her own.

“This was shot in St. Croix where I have been creating memories since I was a little girl 🇻🇮,” Kostek wrote in her caption. “My mom grew up in the Virgin Islands and I still have family on the island, so the moment I found out I’d be shooting in a place so close to my heart for a brand so close to my heart … I was exploding with gratitude and excitement… In love 🥰 I can’t wait to see the rest of the captures and everyone’s photos in the magazine NEXT WEEK!!! Countdown to launch day baby!!!!”

Kostek also posted to her Instagram while in Santa Monica, Calif., where she attended an event in promotion of her second swimwear collection with Swimsuits For All.

Camille Kostek appears in a TikTok for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Sports Illustrated

The “Wipe Out” host will eventually jet off to Hollywood, Florida. next weekend, where she will help promote the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue on location at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Kostek also was the cover star for SI’s 2022 Swimsuit calendar. She previously graced the cover of SI’s swimsuit issue in 2019, after her debut in the magazine back in 2018 as a part of the first-ever open casting call.