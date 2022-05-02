Camille Kostek highlights the insanity of Gronk Beach Las Vegas

Camille Kostek was “never not dancing” at boyfriend Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Beach Las Vegas Friday during the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model hosted her very own activation for the first time at the beach bash, which took place at Encore Beach Club at Wynn.

Kostek curated the ultimate beauty experience for all Gronk Beach guests with an inclusive space called “Camille’s Corner,” for fans to get their makeup touched up during the event.

The 30-year-old, who also hosts “Wipeout” on TBS, hung out with fans at her complimentary beauty and glam station, before showing off her dance moves on the star studded stage — where The Chainsmokers performed, as well as Kim Lee, DJ Five and the Deux Twins.

The model posed for photos in bright pink pants and a mesh baby pink crop top after she walked the red carpet with Gronkowski, whose family was also present at the day club.

Camille Kostek poses with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski at his draft beach party. Rob Gronkowski/Instagram

Camille Kostek (left) with NFL reporter Annie Agar Annie Agar/Instagram

The couple also took the stage together to interact with fans at the party, and at one point, they tossed footballs into the screaming crowd. The duo snapped selfies with the many athletes and celebrities in attendance, including Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook.

After the party ended, Kostek jetted off to New York, where she will serve as a fashion panelist on E!’s coverage of the Met Gala Monday night.

Gronkowski, who spent last season as a Buccaneer with his longtime teammate Tom Brady, is a free agent. It remains to be seen if the Pro Bowl tight end will return for his 12th NFL season — but for now, he is enjoying his off-the-field business ventures.

“I feel like I can get ready at any time for football, like it’ll take me two weeks only, so, I’m not really worried about it,” he told The Post last month before hosting the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards . “It’s just cool just to be doing other things and enjoying them.”