Camila Giorgi’s dad caught vaping in the stands at French Open

The father of Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi has been caught red-handed at the French Open, with cameras capturing the hilarious moment he tried to hide his vaping on Monday.

Giorgi suffered a 6-2 6-2 straight sets defeat to Russian No. 20 seed Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round, the furthest she has ever progressed at Roland Garros.

The 30-year-old is coached by her father, Sergio Giorgi, who was seated courtside at Court Suzanne-Lenglen. But when cameras panned towards the curly-haired coach in the stands, he discreetly covered his face with a towel before blowing a puff of smoke.

Fans quickly picked up on Sergio’s cheeky act, with some conjecture on whether he was smoking or vaping in the viral clip that circulated on social media.

Giorgi made headlines earlier this week after French Open officials took issue with an advertising logo on her dress during her upset victory over No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The fashion faux pas was reportedly related to the size of the logo for kitchen appliance manufacturer DeLonghi on Giorgi’s chest. She had worn the same style of dress earlier in the grand slam tournament, but without the DeLonghi logo.

Camila Giorgi’s father was seen at the French Open covering his face before blowing a puff of smoke. Twitter

The moment naturally caught social media’s attention. Twitter

Giorgi altered her outfit slightly ahead of Monday’s fourth-round clash, with the logo appearing on her sleeve instead.

The world No. 30 will next compete on the grass courts of Nottingham for a WTA 250 tournament, while Kasatkina will take on Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova in the French Open quarter-final on Wednesday.

Kasatkina and Kudermetova, who are both 25, played against each other from a young age and were part of the Russian squad who won last year’s Billie Jean King Cup.

Camila Giorgi was at the center of a French Open controversy over the size of a logo on her attire. Getty Images

“(We played) many times in juniors. We played so many times,” Kasatkina said on Monday.

“We were on one team winning Billie Jean King Cup last year, so we have many good memories to share together.

“Even before we played many European championships together because we’re the same age, so we have a lot of memories to share.

During her fourth-round loss to Daria Kasatkina on May 30, the logo in question appeared on Camila Giorgi’s sleeve. Getty Images

“We will have one more, playing quarters at Roland Garros, I think it’s a very nice moment.”

The draw guarantees at least one Russian semi-finalist in Paris. That heightens the prospect of the newly-crowned French Open champion not being able to play at Wimbledon, where Russian and Belarusian players have been banned over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.