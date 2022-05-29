Camila Giorgi in hot water over issue with French Open dress

Camila Giorgi was spoken to about her choice of dress for the French Open third round but the fashion faux pas didn’t distract the Italian as she marched ahead in Paris.

Giorgi, the world No. 30, upset seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 to progress to the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in her career as the carnage continued in the women’s draw.

Giorgi was spoken to by the umpire before her match against Sabalenka got underway, the official appearing to have an issue with an advertising logo on her dress being too big.

“I don’t have any change, this is my only dress. I played with it before,” Giorgi reportedly said.

Camila Giorgi hits a return shot against Aryna Sabalenka during the French Open third round on Saturday. AFP via Getty Images

A French Open umpire took issue with the logo on Camila Giorgi’s dress. EPA

According to tennis commentator Jose Morgado, the umpire told Giorgi she could play in her outfit but would talk to the “office” about it after the match.

The problem was reportedly related to the size of the logo for kitchen appliance manufacturer DeLonghi on Giorgi’s chest. Before the match the 30-year-old posted a photo of herself in the locker room on Instagram, tagging DeLonghi.

Giorgi had worn the same style of dress earlier in the tournament but without the DeLonghi logo.