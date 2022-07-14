Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods top stories at Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Day 1 of the 150th British Open did not disappoint. Of course it didn’t, because it never disappoints.

It had a little bit of everything.

The leader Thursday after the first round on the Old Course at St. Andrews was Cameron Young, a 25-year-old from Scarborough, N.Y., playing in his first British Open. He shot a bogey-free, 8-under 64.

Closest behind Young was Rory McIlroy, a four-time major championship winner who’s seeking his first win in a major since 2014. McIlroy shot a 6-under 66 and was followed by Australian Cam Smith, who shot 67.

Among a long list of players at 4-under par were LIV Golf players Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood and Talor Gooch, as well as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Tiger Woods?

Tiger Woods tips his hat to the fans after finishing his first round at the British Open. REUTERS

The 6-over 78 he shot, which left him 14 shots behind Young, pretty much mean he’s en route to missing the cut and perhaps making a final walk over the historic Swilcan Bridge as a legitimate competitor in a British Open at St. Andrews, where he won two of his three Claret Jugs.

“Looks like I’m going to have to shoot 66 tomorrow to have a chance,’’ Woods said. “Obviously, it has been done. Guys did it today. And that’s my responsibility tomorrow is to go ahead and do it. Need to do it.’’

Young’s 64 Young was the lowest round ever recorded by a player playing in his first British Open round. You’d never know that by Young’s flatline demeanor.

“I’m happy I shot 64,’’ Young said. “But it’s not going to change how I feel an hour from now. It might change how I feel on the first tee a little bit [Friday,] but I’ll forget about it very quickly.

Cameron Young plays from the third tee during the first round of the British Open. AP

“We worked our way around the golf course really well. I don’t think that I played a perfect round of golf. I scored really well.’’

Asked if he has “figured out’’ St. Andrews, Young said: “I don’t think I’ve figured that much of it out honestly. You could play every day here for a year and you would just scratch the surface of what you can know about this place.

“I might struggle tomorrow. Who knows? I might shoot 64 again. But I think it’s just important for me to take tomorrow as it comes and do what I can.’’

As much as Young is tired of coming close to winning big tournaments without crossing the finish line first, McIlroy is tired of being stuck on four major championships for as long as he has.

One thing McIlroy has done this year is eliminate poor starts in majors, which was a problem in recent years and something he believed was holding him back.

Rory McIlroy after putting on the 17th green during the first round of the British Open. AP

“I think I’ve played with a little more freedom because I can, because I’m in more control of my swing and my game,’’ McIlroy said. “I have confidence and I can go out and play free and not be maybe as timid and tight starting off. Three majors in a row now where I feel like that, which is a really nice feeling considering how I have felt previously at times.

“I came in here playing well, and I’ve played this golf course well over the years. So, I knew if I just went out there and played my game and stuck to my game plan, that something like this was possible. Everything feels very settled. No real issues with my game. Everything feels like it’s in good shape. Everything feels just sort of nice and quiet, which is a nice way to be. And yeah, [I’m] thinking well.’’

McIlroy called it a “fantastic start, just sort of what you hope will happen when you’re starting off your week.

“I did everything that you’re supposed to do around St. Andrews. I birdied the holes that are birdie-able and I made pars at the holes where you’re sort of looking to make a par and move to the next tee. And didn’t really put myself out of position too much.

“I need to go out tomorrow and back up what I just did today. That’s important to do. I’ve seen the golf course now in tournament play and tournament conditions and know what to expect. Tomorrow’s an important run, just to go out and back up what I’ve done today.’’