Cameron Young, Corey Conners worth early 2023 Masters bets

Golf’s 2022 major season has concluded, but that won’t stop us from looking ahead to 2023’s first marquee event.

That is the Masters, of course, which is scheduled to be played at Augusta National Golf Club April 6-9. As of this writing, Rory McIlroy (10/1) is favored to don his first green jacket while Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler follow closely behind at 12/1.

Rounding out the top-five on the odds board is recent Open Championship winner Cameron Smith (14/1), who owns a pair of top-five finishes in his last three starts in the Peach State.

We’re not here, however, to pick from the favorites. Rather, I’m going to focus on the players further down the board who may see a drastic shift in odds before the calendar turns to April 2023.



Without further delay, here are the two players I’m targeting for the event. Odds come courtesy of BetMGM.

Cameron Young (40/1)

Even though Young missed the cut in his first Masters this year, there are reasons to believe this price could be long gone if his form continues.

Most will remember Young as the “Cameron” who finished runner-up to Cameron Smith in the British Open at St. Andrew’s. That’s especially notable considering St. Andrew’s qualifies as the sixth-most correlated course to Augusta National, per datagolf.com.

Cameron Young Getty Images

Additionally, another of Young’s best finishes in 2021 came in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. In that event, he finished in a tie for second only a pair of shots behind eventual winner Joaquin Niemann.

If Young can win a PGA Tour event before the conclusion of the season next month and earn a spot at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, bettors will get another indicator as to whether Young has a chance at Augusta. Currently, the Plantation Course at Kapalua serves as the strongest corollary to Augusta, again per datagolf.com.

Parlay that into another strong effort at the Genesis in 2023 and Young could see a huge dip in price before the Masters.

Corey Conners (66/1)

Conners has established himself as Mr. Reliable at the Masters, so I’m a tad shocked he’s still priced in this range.

Beginning with his start in 2019, Conners has posted three consecutive top-10 finishes, highlighted by a T-6th in 2022. He’s also coming off a T-28th at the British Open at St. Andrew’s — not ideal, but it certainly backs up the notion he’s a course fit for Augusta.

In terms of his underlying metrics, there’s a lot supporting Conners’ case for earning a green jacket. Over his last 24 qualifying rounds, the Canadian is 15th on tour in Par 5 Efficiency and 12th on tour in SG: Ball Striking.

Corey Conners Getty Images

Further, Conners is a bit of a wizard when it comes to playing lengthy setups. Over his last 75 rounds on tracks longer than 7,400 yards, he’s 10th on tour in SG: Total and eighth in SG: Approach, a key metric at Augusta.

He has improved of late, too, as he’s fifth on tour in SG: Total at tracks longer than 7,400 yards and first in SG: Tee-to-Green in that span.

With those stats in mind, I’ll take a flier on Conners now and hope those trends see a drop in price.