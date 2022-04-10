Cameron Smith thrives in ‘brutal’ conditions

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Cameron Smith was quoted the other day saying that he almost felt like an awestruck patron watching Tiger Woods — from the group directly ahead of him — as the 46-year-old, five-time Masters champ broke par on one leg in the first round.

Mr. Smith will not assume the role of Augusta National spectator Sunday. He will play in the final group of the final round with the world’s top-ranked player, Scottie Scheffler, who holds a three-stroke lead over the 28-year-old Australian, who is ranked sixth.

On a frigid and blustery day that left players, fans, reporters and club officials shivering in this theater in the pines, Smith shot the best score of the round, a 4-under 68 for a 54-hole total of 6-under 210, to create what appears to be a two-man race.

“It was really tough out there today,” Smith said. “I think I did a good job of just staying within myself, staying patient on the course.”

And the most difficult part of playing golf at Augusta National in late-season Buffalo Bills weather?

Cameron Smith plays an approach shot into the 14th hole during the third round of the Masters. Getty Images

“Keeping my hands warm,” Smith said. “I had hand warmers all day, but I don’t think they helped to be honest. It was brutal.”

But not brutal enough to prevent last month’s winner of the Players Championship to put some pressure on Scheffler, whose misadventure on the 18th landed Smith one shot closer to the lead. Though he hasn’t won a major, Smith does have two top-five finishes at the Masters, including a tie for second behind Dustin Johnson in the pandemic-delayed 2020 tournament, and a top-five finish in the 2015 U.S. Open. He is likely to present a formidable challenge to Scheffler, who already has three tour victories to his name this season.

What will it take for Smith to become the second Australian (Adam Scott, 2013) to win the green jacket?

“Shoot the lowest score out there again tomorrow probably,” he said. “No, I think preparation. I think it’s not going to be as windy tomorrow. Typically here on Sunday, especially the back nine, you can use plenty of greens to your advantage and have plenty of birdie opportunities. Again, just stay aggressive into the greens and just keep hitting quality shots.”

Cameron Smith UPI

While playing at Augusta National, a course that demands an artist’s creativity, Smith said he feels “like a big kid around here. Some of the shots you hit it pretty crazy, and there is nowhere else quite like it.”

Though running down Scheffler on a Masters Sunday will represent the biggest challenge of Smith’s career, he believes the Players Championship victory will help carry him from tee to green.

“It just means I can get it done when I’m up against the best guys in the world,” Smith said. “It’s a good feeling to have. It’s earned. It’s not given to you.

“So I’m going to have to go out tomorrow and play really good golf again, probably similar to today. Hopefully everything just falls into place.”