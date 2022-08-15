Cameron Smith out of BMW Championship with LIV Golf defection looming

Cameron Smith’s PGA Tour playoffs just keep getting stranger.

Smith, currently third in the FedEx Cup standings, will skip the BMW Championship in Delaware this week due to a hip injury, according to his agent, Bud Martin.

“He has been dealing with some on and off hip discomfort for several months and thought it best he rest this week in his pursuit of the FedEx Cup,” Martin said in the statement.

Given his lofty position in the standings, Smith’s place in the top 30 and a spot in next week’s PGA Tour Championship are all but assured. Still, the timing does appear dubious.

Smith is rumored to be joining LIV Golf for $100 million after this season. The British Open champ awkwardly dodged questions on the topic before last week’s St. Jude Classic.

Cameron Smith at the FedEx St. Jude’s Championship on Aug. 14, 2022. Getty Images

Cameron Smith at the FedEx St. Jude’s Championship on Aug. 14, 2022. Getty Images

Smith said he was a “man of his word” and would make a statement on the topic if and when one was warranted. Smith ended up tied for 13th in Memphis, despite a two-stroke penalty for an improper ball placement in Saturday’s third round.

“It’s just their job, mate, that’s what they’re there to do,” Smith told Sky Sports over dealing with the press over LIV reports. “They’re there to sell stories. I’m sure they’ve had a few looks at it the last few days.

“I’m ready to cop some heat. I understand that’s what I said, but like I said I’m here to win the FedEx Cup playoffs that’s my No. 1 goal and whatever happens after that will come from me.”