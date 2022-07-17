Cameron Smith loses British Open lead due to balky putter

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Cameron Smith was pissed off.

The 25-year-old Aussie took a two-shot 36-hole lead into the third round of the 150th British Open at St. Andrews on Saturday, but on Sunday he’ll begin the final round four shots out of the lead.

Smith, who shot a disappointing 1-over 73 on Saturday to fall to 12-under, trails leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, who are 16-under after each shot 66.

Smith shot 64 on Friday and was remarkable on the greens, setting a PGA Tour record by making 255 feet in putts. He made everything he looked at, long or short. On Saturday, Smith made only 50 feet in putts.

“No putts were dropping, and it was quite frustrating,” Smith said. “It’s probably the best I’ve struck the ball all week; I had lots of opportunities. It’s always hard to back up a good round and to have one like that was frustrating, but it’ll definitely motivate me tomorrow.

Cameron Smith looks down to the ground after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the British Open. AP

“I love making birdies. I love making putts and that’s what I need to do out there. Stay aggressive. I’ll have a slightly different game plan off a couple of tees and try to make a ton of birdies.”

Smith, who’s ranked No. 6 in the world and won The Players Championship in March, on Sunday will again be paired with Westchester County native Cameron Young, this time in the second-to-last group, not the final pairing they were in on Saturday.

Smith’s day began poorly when he three-putted the first green for bogey. It got no better. He missed short birdie putts at the par-5 fifth, as well as the seventh, 12th, 15th and 18th.

At the par-4 13th, Smith made a mistake: He opted to make a full swing from an awkward stance, when his ball was sitting on the lip of a fairway bunker, which he caught heavy en route to a double-bogey.

“I thought I hit a perfect drive down there; it must have got a bad kick and ended up where it was,” he said. “It wasn’t my day … to get something like that [happen] after an already frustrating 11 or 12 holes.”

His 73 was one of only two over-par rounds from players within the top 20.

He has not lost hope, however. Every winner from the 29 previous Opens played at St. Andrews has been within four shots of the lead starting the final day.

So, you’re saying there’s a chance.