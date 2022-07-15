Cameron Smith grabs three-stroke lead at British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — For a minute, it looked as if Cameron Smith were about to run away and hide with the Claret Jug.

The 28-year-old Australian with the pencil mustache and stringy mullet began the second round of the British Open at St. Andrews on Friday at 5-under and three shots out of the lead. When he made eagle on the par-5 14th hole, that got him to 8-under for the second round and 13-under for the tournament, with a three-shot lead at the time.

Cameron Young, the 25-year-old from Scarborough who grew up playing Sleepy Hollow Country Club, was the first-round leader after shooting 64 and he was hanging on for dear life just to keep up with Smith.

So, too, was the rest of the field near the top of the leaderboard, including Rory McIlroy, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton and others.

When the day was done, Smith finished at 13-under, breaking an Open Championship record as the lowest 36-hole score in an Open at St. Andrews, and he took the lead into the weekend on the Old Course.

Cameron Smith, teeing off at the 17th hole, holds a two-shot lead after the second round of the British Open. AFP via Getty Images

Smith led Young, who shot 69 on Friday and was 11-under, by two shots. McIlroy and Viktor Hovland (both 10-under) were three shots back and Dustin Johnson (9-under) was four behind. Scheffler and Hatton were five shots back at 8-under.

In 14 of the past 15 major championships, the winner has been within three shots of the lead through 36 holes. The same has been the case in 20 of the past 21 Opens played at St. Andrews and in 11 of the past 13 Opens overall.

“It’s just exciting to be leading the Open after a couple of days,’’ Smith said. “I think that experience [Saturday] is going to be really cool. There’s a lot of Aussies in the crowd, it seems like. I had a lot of support the first couple of days and really can’t wait for the next couple.’’

Friday was an emotional day around the Old Course. Tiger Woods made what was almost certainly his Open Championship farewell as a competitive golfer at St. Andrews, finishing 9-over, missing the cut and making a tearful exit.

The prospect of a LIV Golf player winning the Claret Jug — or at least being in contention in the final round Sunday — is real with Johnson at 9-under and Talor Gooch at 7-under. That possibility surely has the R&A powers sleeping fitfully.

Cameron Young, teeing off on the 18th hole, is two shots behind leader Cameron Smith. AFP via Getty Images

The story of the tournament at its halfway point, though, is Smith, who on Friday set a PGA Tour record for most feet of putts made in one round at an astounding 253 feet. When Smith is on a heater with his putter, watch out.

Smith, who never has won a major, has shown he’s unafraid of being in the lead and closing out a tournament. He showed that in his win at The Players Championship in March at TPC Sawgrass, where he one-putted eight of the final nine holes.

“It’s obviously a really good spot to be in,’’ Smith said. “I feel like I’ve been in this spot a lot over the past couple of years, and things just haven’t quite gone my way yet [in a major]. I’ve just got to be really patient over the weekend. I think the golf course is going to get a lot harder and a lot faster. So just be patient and make good putts.’’

Rory McIlroy surveys his second shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the British Open. AP

Smith insisted he won’t let his mind wander, thinking about winning his first major.

“I’ve always done a pretty good job of just treating every round the same,’’ he said. “It’s going to be a really cool experience being out there. It has been this whole week. But I’ve always done a really good job of just doing the same thing, going through the same process every morning, making sure I feel the same, get on the range, hit the same shots. It’s very boring, but it does the trick.’’

So, too, has been relaxing off the course by binge-watching “Peaky Blinders.’’

“I probably will do the same thing tonight — might watch a few more, just trying to stay up a little bit longer,’’ he said of taking his mind off the game. “I think it’s really important. I think I’ve always done a good job of once golf is finished, is kind of getting on with life. Told myself it’s like a job. Don’t take it home with you. And I think it’s really important, especially in these big tournaments.’’

Young, who has been knocking on the door this season without a win despite three runner-up finishes and two ties for third, is playing in his first Open Championship and is trying to become the first player to win in his Open debut since Tony Lema in 1964.

He insisted after his round, though, that winning isn’t on his mind.

Yet.