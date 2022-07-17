Cameron Smith gets by Rory McIlroy to win British Open 2022

Rory McIlroy nearly had his dream win at St. Andrews, but he couldn’t hold off Cameron Smith.

Smith, the 28-year-old Australian, won the 2022 British Open on Sunday for his first career major title. He finished 20-under for the tournament, shooting a final-round 8-under 64 to squeak by McIlroy and Westchester native Cameron Young.

Five straight birdies from the 10th through 14th holes allowed Smith to jump McIlroy for the lead, and he never looked back. Right after Young eagled the 18th hole to get to 19-under, Smith birdied to win it. McIlroy finished at 17-under.

Smith missed the cut at this year’s U.S. Open, but he finished tied for third at the 2022 Masters and tied for 13th at the PGA Championship.

Cameron Smith celebrates making a birdie on the 18th during the final round. REUTERS

Rory McIlroy watches his drive from the 15th tee during the final round of the British Open. AFP via Getty Images

McIlroy remains stuck on four career majors and hasn’t won one since 2014.