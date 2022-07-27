Cameron Heyward ‘took offense’ to Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL comments

Steelers captain Cameron Heyward “took offense” to Ben Roethlisberger’s recent comments asserting that too many NFL players have “a me-type attitude.”

When asked to compare different stages of his 18-year career with the Steelers, Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that “people have changed.”

“The team was so important,” Roethlisberger said. “It was all about the team. Now, it’s about me and this, that and the other.

“I might be standing on a soapbox a little bit, but that’s my biggest takeaway from when I started to the end. It turned from a team-first to a me-type attitude. It was hard. It’s hard for these young guys, too. Social media. They’re treated so well in college. Now, this new NIL stuff, which is unbelievable. They’re treated so special. They’re coddled at a young age because college coaches need them to win, too. I know coach (Terry) Hoeppner never coddled me. Neither did (Bill) Cowher.”

Heyward and Roethlisberger were first teammates in 2011. Getty Images

Heyward, speaking on his “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast, took exception to Roethlisberger’s take.

“It looks as though we are looked at as selfish players, and I don’t think that’s the point,” Heyward said. “We have a lot of young players that come from different backgrounds, have experienced different things from what others or I may have experienced. That doesn’t make them selfish or more of a me-type attitude. … There are a lot more team-first guys than me-type attitude. I took offense to that.”

Heyward and Roethlisberger were teammates in Pittsburgh for 11 seasons, beginning in 2011, when Heyward was a first-round pick out of Ohio State. The defensive tackle has served as a team captain since 2015.

Heyward, right, and Roethlisberger Getty Images

“Maybe Ben didn’t see it that way, but man, I’m going to protect my guys,” Heyward continued. “You just can’t say it’s a ‘me-type of attitude’ now. Everyone’s out to be a Super Bowl winner, make money, one day be an MVP. But when it all comes together, we care about one thing, this logo right here. … I think Ben was a little out on that one.”

Despite the apparent disagreement, Heyward maintained that he is not “calling out” Roethlisberger.

“Ben has taken some hits not a lot of other teams could do,” Heyward said. “He saved us. He won games we weren’t supposed to win. He’s always stepped up. But it was the team around him that helped him do it, and I don’t want anyone to ever forget that the whole team won — not just Ben.”