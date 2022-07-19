Cameraman wanders onto track in middle of steeplechase final

Perhaps this cameraman should have watched where he was going.

A cameraman inadvertently wandered onto the track during the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final at Monday’s Track and Field World Championships. He stood in the middle of Lane 2 with his back toward the fast-approaching runners.

Faced with a new obstacle, the runners were forced to weave around the cameraman, who narrowly avoided a collision.

This cameraman didn’t notice the flock of runners behind him. Getty Images

The cameraman was not actually filming the steeplechase; rather, he was shooting the nearby women’s triple-jump final and thus unaware of the event ongoing around him.

“I was a little worried that he was going to dart one way or another, right at the last second,” American runner Evan Jager told reporters after finishing sixth. “But thankfully, he didn’t realize we were there until we all passed him.”

Luckily for the cameraman, that lack of awareness saved him from a crash — and from even further embarrassment.

Morrocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali ending up winning the race ahead of Ethiopa’s Lamecha Girma and Kenya’s Conseslus Kipruto,