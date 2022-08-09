Cam Smith avoids talking rumored $100 million LIV Golf deal

Amidst a report he will become the next defector to LIV Golf, World No. 2 Cameron Smith danced around questions of his potential departure.
“I’m here to play the FedEx Cup playoffs mate, that’s what I’m focused on,” Smith said Tuesday at a press conference before TPC Southwind. “… My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. That’s all I’m here for. I have no comment on that.”
When asked a follow-up question on the matter, Smith responded “thanks guys” and walked away.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Telegraph reported Smith — the reigning Open champion and a six-time winner on the PGA Tour — will join LIV Golf for $100 million. But, the Saudi-backed tour is not expected to announce Smith’s signing until completion of the FedEx Cup, allowing Smith the opportunity to capture the top prize of $18 million. He currently sits second behind Scottie Scheffler in the FedEx Cup standings.
“If there’s something I need to say regarding the PGA Tour on LIV, it will come from Cameron Smith, not Cameron Percy,” Smith said. “I’m a man of my word. Whenever you guys need to know anything, it will be said by me.”
After winning the Open last month, Smith brushed off notions regarding a potential departure.
“I just won the British Open and you’re asking about that, I think that’s pretty not-that-good,” Smith said. “I don’t know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments.”