Cam Reddish’s Knicks debut ‘any day now’

The Cam Reddish Show is coming soon on Broadway.

Coach Tom Thibodeau hinted Reddish could make his Knicks debut as soon as their next game, Sunday at the Garden against the Clippers.

One week ago, the Knicks traded Kevin Knox and a conditional first-round pick to the Hawks for Reddish, the former Duke standout selected 10th in the 2019 draft.

Before he was traded, Reddish missed his last Hawks game with a sprained ankle, though he had been listed as questionable.

While Knox has already made his Hawks debut, the Knicks have taken their time with Reddish. There isn’t an obvious rotation spot for him and they likely wanted him to practice a few times and get acclimated with the playbook.

He’s looked good lofting shots during pregame warm-ups.

“Pretty close,’’ Thibodeau said before the Knicks hosted the Pelicans on Thursday. “He’s moving around pretty good. Should be any day now.’’

Cam Reddish sits on the Knicks’ bench. Getty Images

At practices, Reddish, too, has shown some flashes to the coaching staff on why he was heralded entering the 2019 draft.

“Yeah, it’s hard to tell, because we haven’t gotten into a game,’’ Thibodeau said. “He’s learning what we’re doing, so that takes a little time. We love his size. He’s been terrific. He comes in early. He studies. He works hard. So, he’s doing all the right things, which is the first step.’’

The player to suffer most from Reddish’s entry into the rotation could be rookie shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who has become a staple the past month after being taken in the first round. But the Knicks also believe Reddish can play some power forward in a small-ball alignment. That could also affect 2020 lottery pick Obi Toppin.

It took some time for Grimes to earn Thibodeau’s trust and now he’s got it.

“Just probably getting him indoctrinated into the NBA,’’ Thibodeau said. “We always knew these are things we like about him in the draft. His defense is special. He can guard four positions really well. His shot profile is terrific. He takes the right shot.’’

It’s believed to be an NBA first — cousins drafted on consecutive picks. New Orleans small forward Herb Jones and Knicks point guard Miles McBride went 35th and 36th, respectively, last July.

Jones and McBride were close growing up, with McBride visiting him every summer in Alabama. The Knicks passed on Jones by taking a European stash pick, point guard Rokas Jokubaitis, at 34. Jokubaitis is playing well this season in Barcelona, but Jones is really thriving as a rookie, shooting 40.2 percent from 3 entering play. It was noteworthy Thibodeau praised Jones, unsolicited, before the game.

“Herb Jones is a terrific basketball player,’’ Thibodeau said. “For those who don’t know him he’s very, very good.”