Cam Reddish’s defense makes him key piece to Knicks’ lineup

SAN FRANCISCO — In the celebratory locker room Wednesday night in Denver, as the cheerful Knicks dressed for a flight following their surprising completion of a back-to-back sweep of the Jazz and Nuggets, Cam Reddish allowed himself a second to appreciate the moment.

“Man, it’s really a blessing to be honest with you,” he said. “I work my tail off. … It’s been a fun journey so far.”

Reddish was the forgotten man entering training camp. His acquisition from the Hawks last January in exchange for a future first-round pick seemed like a major mistake by team president Leon Rose. Now, that deal is begging to pay off. With Quentin Grimes a nonfactor due to a nagging left foot injury and Evan Fournier benched for ineffectiveness, Reddish has emerged — at least for the time being — as the Knicks’ answer at shooting guard.

“He’s so talented. He can really score the ball, but he’s showing he’s [a] two-way [player] and he can lock up and defend, whether it’s guards or wings,” Julius Randle said. “So as long as he keeps doing that his value is amazing to us.”

Cam Reddish’s defense has earned him a role in the Knicks’ lineup. AP

When Grimes was ruled out of the regular-season opener, it was assumed coach Tom Thibodeau would go with a nine-man rotation, particularly since Reddish struggled throughout the preseason. Instead, Thibodeau gave the former lottery pick a shot, and Reddish performed well, scoring 22 points in an overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

What’s happening on and off the Garden court Sign up for Inside the Knicks, a weekly exclusive on Sports+.

But his offensive ability isn’t what has earned Thibodeau’s trust. Reddish’s shot selection can still be iffy, though he has improved. Instead, it’s his defense that has been eye-opening. He’s defending with more discipline, taking fewer chances and moving his feet more. Part of that, Reddish said, is gaining familiarity with the Knicks’ style under Thibodeau. After coming to New York last January, he really didn’t get much practice time and only played sparingly.

“I would say, comfort in the scheme,” the 23-year-old Reddish said, when asked what has changed for him.

He has the best net rating of any of the Knicks’ starters, at plus-2.8 per 100 possessions, and his fourth-quarter defense was instrumental in the two road wins. His 7-foot-1 wingspan makes it difficult to pass around or over him, and the 6-7 Reddish can defend multiple positions, offering needed versatility.

“I think he’s taking a lot of pride in it,” Thibodeau said.

With a grin, Reddish added: “I don’t want my man to score much, simple as that.”

Cam Reddish feels more comfortable in the Knicks’ defensive scheme this season. USA TODAY Sports

A one-and-done standout at Duke, Reddish was drafted 10th overall by the Hawks in 2019. He always has been a tantalizing talent, a gifted wing who has shown brief glimpses of promise, but he never has started more than 34 games in a season. Early on this year, Reddish is showcasing his potential. He is shooting a career-best 45.9 percent from the field, averaging 9.1 points, and has become another weapon in the open court in the Knicks’ more uptempo offense.

“I think there’s a lot more in him, too,” Thibodeau said of the free agent-to-be.

When that compliment was relayed to Reddish, he smiled and agreed. He’s not putting up big offensive numbers yet. But he’s carved out a role for himself with the Knicks by defending and playing his role, doing the little things that had previously held him back.

“We all got to make sacrifices. That’s the NBA for you, the best in the world,” Reddish said. “So you got to make sacrifices if you want to win. Anybody can go out there and shoot a bunch of shots. Not everybody can go out there and win.”