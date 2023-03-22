Cam Newton tries to resurrect career at Auburn’s Pro Day

Cam Newton is eyeing yet another NFL comeback.

On Tuesday, the former Panthers quarterback threw at Auburn’s Pro Day, completing 28 of his 34 pass attempts with a few overthrows and one drop, according to AL.com.

Though he didn’t speak with the media, he did make a proclamation on Monday.

“Tell me how these randoms [quarterback] keep getting jobs?” Newton said in a video he released on social media Monday. “Don’t worry about it, I’m going to show you, I can’t wait to show you.

“Ain’t 32 motherf–kers better than me.”

The majority of his pass attempts went to his brother, Caylin, a QB-turned-wide receiver whose collegiate career just wrapped up.

“He came to show his ability, show he still has it … and prove to everybody he’s not sitting around,” Caylin told reporters. “He’s still got it. Whatever organization wants to get a winning quarterback, his number’s still open and available.”

The brothers have been training all off-season and Caylin came up with the idea for his older brother to join him at their alma mater’s Pro Day.





Former NFL and Auburn quarterback Cam Newton throws a pass during Auburn Pro Day. AP

“Cam still has it … What everyone sees on the TV screen, and they see his character and they see his confidence — they don’t see the grit.” Caylin added. “They don’t see how many hours he puts in, so the media has what they say about who he is; I know who he is, and anywhere he’s been, they know who he is too.”

The 33 year-old quarterback has not in the NFL since the end of the 2021 season with Panthers.

He only saw action in eight games during that season, putting up 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.





Newton last saw NFL action in 2021 with the Panthers, the team he spent his entire career on before signing with the Patriots in 2020 Getty Images

His last season as a starter was with the Patriots in 2020, where he again had more interceptions than touchdowns.

Newton’s best days might be behind him, but if he can prove to be more consistent than his recent past — there’s a chance a franchise could pick him up.