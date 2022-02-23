Cam Newton tells Brittany Renner why he didn’t marry ex-girlfriend

Cam Newton is getting candid about the reality of being a professional athlete and the apparent luxuries it brings.

In the latest episode of his “Funky Friday” YouTube series, the free agent quarterback said his high profile job prevented him from marrying Shakia Proctor, the mother to four of his biological children.

“That’s a great question… The thing is that person that I was while we were having children together, I couldn’t be the best husband. I wasn’t prepared to be a husband then,” Newton told Brittany Renner, an Instagram fitness model, and influencer, who pressed him about not giving Proctor a ring.

“I was on temptation island. A football player, young, ‘no’ is not even in my vocabulary,” said Newton, the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and 2015 NFL MVP.

“I just found myself in this downward spiral. Did she deserve better? I would humbly say, yes, she did… I was falling deeper into my own selfishness and realizing I gotta be better.”

Cam Newton with the Patriots in 2020 Getty Images

Newton’s relationship with Proctor, a former exotic dancer, turned romantic in 2013, according to The Sun. They share four kids together: Sebastian Newton, Sovereign-Dior Cambella, Camidas Swain Newton, and Cashmere Saint Newton. Proctor has an older daughter from a previous relationship, whom Newton has reportedly publicly claimed as his.

The quarterback continued by telling Renner that Proctor had “patience” through their ups and downs through the years.

“And she was around me through a lot of success, a lot of downfalls and I respect her for that to this day, but it never led to the ultimate commitment, and that is a ring… We just grew apart and we have a great working relationship now and where we have beautiful children and we’re seeing them grow day in and day out,” Newton said.

Earlier in the conversation, Newton explained, “We were both young … But at the same time, the person that she was when I met her, it wasn’t the person she was when I left her. When I met Kia, and I say this protecting her, she wasn’t the one to be like, ‘I want to be married.’

“My parents been together for 36 years. I know what marriage looks like: the ups, the downs, the trials, the tribulations… I seen Kia really evolving into a woman where her standards were, ‘I ain’t just no baby mama,’ and when she kept putting pressure on me I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is what I really want,’” he said.

Newton is not romantically involved with the mothers of his children, but pledged his unconditional support for them.

He added that he’s on the hunt for a lucky lady.

Renner also briefly discussed her relationship woes with her ex, Hornets star PJ Washington, with whom she shares a baby boy with.