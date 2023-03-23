Cam Newton makes ‘promise’ after Shannon Sharpe called him a ‘random’

Cam Newton wants to prove that he’s “no random” quarterback to Shannon Sharpe.

The former NFL MVP responded to Sharpe’s criticism after throwing passes at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday.

While discussing Newton’s attempt at an NFL comeback, the “Undisputed” host called the quarterback “one of them randoms” — and explained that his best playing days are likely behind him.

“Point taken @ShannonSharpe,” Newton wrote on Twitter, responding to a clip of Sharpe saying he “wasn’t good” in 2020 and 2021.

“And I am not denying some facts that you brought up UNK!! #veryVALID.

“But if you give me a full offseason to learn what I am supposed to do with a STABLE FRANCHISE. I promise YOU, I will PROVE that I’m NO RANDOM sir!! [sic] – love.”





Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s “Undisputed” on March 21, 2023. Twitter

Newton reportedly threw 30 passes in front of scouts at the pro day event for Auburn — where he won a Heisman Trophy and a national championship in the 2010 season.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed,” Sharpe shared a message for Newton — who turns 34 in May — about landing an NFL job again.

“Cam, it’s 2023. You’re one of them randoms,” Sharpe said, telling his cohost, Skip Bayless: “I hate to break it to him, Skip.”

The Hall of Fame tight end went on to list some of Newton’s career highlights — adding that the quarterback is “basing everything on what he once was.”





Former NFL and Auburn quarterback, Cam Newton, throws a pass during Auburn Pro Day on March 21, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. AP





“The last time Cam Newton won a game was 2020,” Sharpe said.

“The last time he passed for 3000 yards in a season was 2018. The last time he started every game in a season was 2017. The last time he started a playoff game was 2017. The last time he made the Pro Bowl was 2015.”

Newton last played in 2021, when the Panthers signed him in the middle of the season after starter Sam Darnold went on injured reserve.





The quarterback struggled in eight appearances — passing for 684 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing for 230 yards and five scores.

Prior to rejoining the Panthers — who selected him first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft — Newton was a free agent for two months following his release from the Patriots.

He went 7-8 as a starter in 2020 during his one-year stint in New England.

Newton’s NFL hopes might not be out of reach.

The Ravens are one of six potential landing spots for the free-agent quarterback, according to CBS Sports.





Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during the first half of a game against the Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Getty Images

Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson before the NFL’s deadline earlier this month.

Newton said this week that there aren’t 32 NFL QBs currently “better than me.”

The quarterback did not speak at Auburn’s pro day, where he threw to his brother, Caylin Newton — a former quarterback at Howard University, who also played wide receiver at Auburn and William & Mary.

Caylin told the Associated Press that his brother has “still got it” and is “open and available” to interested teams.

“He doesn’t owe anybody anything,” Caylin said at Auburn’s pro day.





Cam Newton attends 2022 Huncho Day Celebrity Football Game during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 – Week Three at Pullman Yards on April 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Ga. Getty Images

“He has had an amazing journey, an amazing career in the NFL. He has nothing to prove to anybody. … He came to show his ability, show he still has it.

“I think, for him, this was a selfless act. But it was also to show and prove to everybody he’s not sitting around. He’s still got it. Whatever organization wants to get a winning quarterback, his number’s still open and available.”

Last May, Newton said there were teams interested in signing him, but that he was holding out for the right situation.

“I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play,” he said.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said at the time that the door is open for Newton to return to Carolina, where he spent the first nine years of his NFL career.