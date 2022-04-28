Cam Akers’ number switch raises Odell Beckham Jr. questions

Rams running back Cam Akers will wear No. 3 this coming season, the team announced Wednesday. So what does that mean for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Beckham, who became a free agent in March, wore the number three when he joined the Rams last November, following his release from the Browns.

The Pro Bowl wideout’s NFL future remains to be seen as Beckham is currently recovering from ACL surgery after injuring his knee in the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Bengals in February.

Akers changing his number from 23 to 3 — his college number at Florida State — isn’t a make-or-break move regarding Beckham’s fate with the Rams.

Last November, ESPN reported that Beckham agreed to wear No. 3 temporarily for the 2021-22 season, and if he re-signed, he would switch back to No. 13 — the number he wore for five years with the Giants, and then in Cleveland. Beckham wore No. 3 in college at LSU.

Odell Beckham in the NFC Championship game with the Rams Getty Images

The Rams have not re-signed Beckham this offseason, but they did add Allen Robinson to a receiver pool that boasts Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

Earlier this week, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford made it clear he’d “love” to still play with Beckham.

“I’ve been in contact with him, both checking on his knee, his new addition to his family, and just letting him know that we’d love to still have him,” Stafford said during a virtual appearance on “SportsCenter.”

“It was an unbelievable blessing to get the chance to play with a talented player like that and honestly, such a great teammate. He was awesome from the second he stepped into our facility, which was a tough situation to learn as much as he had to learn as quickly as he did. It was really impressive to watch him go out there and do his thing and hopefully we get some more time together.”

In his short time playing with Stafford, Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games — adding 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason, including his touchdown in Super Bowl 56 before he went down with a knee injury.

It’s unclear if Beckham will be ready for the start of the 2022 season after undergoing surgery.