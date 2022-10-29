Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.



UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX Center in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend for an exciting night of fights.

Let’s get right into our bets for Saturday’s card where we have two fight breakdowns and plenty more props for this weekend.

UFC Fight Night predictions

Calvin Kattar (-110) vs. Arnold Allen (-110)

This is going to be a very fun fight where Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen get into striking exchanges left and right. My issue with this fight is I liked Arnold Allen at dog odds, but now this has gotten too crazy. His open was +150 but got steamed as high as -127 before recorrecting one final time and makign the fight a pick ’em.

You’ll remember back in March when I screamed for Arnold Allen to beat Dan Hooker in England, but I feel like I am getting value on Kattar here at even money. He is likely the more fluid boxer and could even have a grappling advantage come Saturday. Kattar has otherworldly durability so a KO win gets even tougher for Allen.

Look for Kattar to win this one by KO/TKO or decision which comes in at +110 on PointsBet. Grab the few bits of value to get this bet back to plus-money on Saturday.

Calvin Kattar faces off with Arnold Allen Zuffa LLC



Phil Hawes (-175) vs. Roman Dolidze (+150)

Tough draw here for Roman Dolidze who looks to be really turning corner in his UFC career. The key to this one for Dolidze is his takedowns if/when Hawes’ cardio fails him in the octagon. Hawes has a shot here to wipe Dolidze out of the octagon inside of a minute with his really impressive striking.

Overall, Hawes is the blue-chip prospect here and should take this win. But his cardio scares me and I don’t think he will be able to lay-and-pray Dolidze in round three, if it gets that far. I’ll take does not go to decision if you can get -143 on BetRivers. this is worth a bet up to -150 as we get closer to fight time.

UFC Fight Night best bets

Calvin Kattar wins by KO/TKO or decision +110 (PointsBet)

Hawes/Dolidze doesn’t go to decision -143 (BetRivers)

Underdog props to target

Josh Fremd by submission (+950, Caesars) vs. Tresean Gore

Mostly a fade on Gore who looks like he’s not quite UFC caliber yet. Typically, I try to avoid Contender’s Series fights since they are so high variance, but Gore is a special case of a fighter who eats too many shots and doesn’t land enough. At +950, a club and sub spot is here as Gore constantly gives up his back.

Andrei Arlovski wins in Round 3 or by decision +265 (BetRivers) vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Awesome line here by BetRivers where most sportsbooks have this prop at +220 or worse. Rogerio could just storm Arlovski and get him out of there in under a minute, but I just don’t trust that guy at all. His takedown defense isn’t great and is the perfect candidate for a ground control filled loss if he doesn’t KO Arlovksi early.

Steve Garcia wins by decision (+700, FanDuel) over Chase Hooper

This has split-decision written all over it. Garcia trains at Jackson-Wink and has pretty solid stand-up — which has been the posion pill for Chase Hooper in his career. He did show some improvement there but I want some more proof, and am more than willing to target this at +700 on FanDuel. I also have a bet on Fight Goes the Distance (+178) in case we get the short end of a decision.