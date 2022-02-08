Callie Rivers’ cryptic ‘Euphoria’ tweet has Sixers fans buzzing

Callie Rivers had Sixers fans freaking out after she shared a cryptic tweet just days before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 10.

Rivers, who is the daughter of 76ers coach Doc Rivers, and the wife of Philadelphia guard Seth Curry, tweeted Tuesday, “It just doesn’t make sense.” That message was enough for Sixers fans to start asking questions about whether the tweet was related to the team’s recent trade rumors and the Ben Simmons saga.

In a separate message Tuesday, Rivers clarified that her tweet was about “Euphoria,” the hit HBO drama starring Zendaya.

“My bad, I was talking about Nate’s 3rd brother,” Rivers wrote over her original tweet, adding an upside-down smiley face emoji.

Jacob Elordi portrays Nate Jacobs on “Euphoria,” which is currently in its second season. HBO aired the show’s latest episode this past Sunday.

Last week, multiple reports suggested that the Sixers and Nets were interested in a trade involving Simmons and Nets guard James Harden.

Callie Rivers sent NBA Twitter into a tizzy over a tweet in relation to HBO’s “Euphoria” Instagram/Callie Rivers

Simmons has not played a single game this year after he asked for a trade in the offseason, following his historically poor offensive performance in the playoffs.

Harden, meanwhile, has been frustrated in Brooklyn as the team struggles without its other stars in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Nets head coach Steve Nash made it clear on Sunday that Brooklyn would not be dealing Harden before the trade deadline.

James Harden has been the recent subject of trade rumors ahead of the NBA trade deadline Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Nets are riding an eight-game losing streak heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Celtics, in which Harden won’t be available due to a hamstring injury. It’ll mark his third-straight missed outing.

On Tuesday, Harden declined to comment on anything other than his playing status.

It’s safe to say that Brooklyn fans are on high alert this week ahead of the trade deadline.